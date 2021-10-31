Russia struggles with highest rate of COVID-19 infection and deaths since pandemicExBulletin

Russia is seeing the highest rate of infection and death since the beginning of the pandemic. A controversial 10-day shutdown is beginning in an effort to defeat the virus.

SCOTT SIMON, host:

For nearly a year, as the coronavirus spread to Europe, the US and elsewhere, Russia’s numbers were extremely low by comparison. Well, that has changed. This week, Russian health authorities reported that infection and death rates are the highest since the pandemic began. And this morning, in an effort to slow the further spread of the disease, Russia begins a quote, “period without work.” From Moscow, reports Charles Maynes of NPR.

CHARLES MAYNES, BYLINE: There was a time when President Vladimir Putin boasted of Russia treating the coronavirus, including the spread of its Sputnik V vaccine. past that he could not understand why the Russians – almost two-thirds of them – continue to refuse to take the blow.

(TECHNIQUE OF ARCHIVED REGISTRATION)

PRESIDENT VLADIMIR PUTIN: (Not spoken in English).

MAYNES: “I can not understand what is happening,” Putin said. “We have a reliable and effective vaccine. I want to emphasize again that there are only two choices – to get sick or to be vaccinated.”

Russian officials have recorded the highest number of deaths in Europe and there is strong evidence that the real total is much higher than the official number. However, it is an unprecedented delta-type increase in the virus that has prompted the Kremlin to reintroduce what it calls a week of inactivity, while giving regional authorities broad powers to tackle the pandemic as they see fit.

For Khakassia, a republic in eastern Siberia, this means a curfew at 22:00 and a ban on all public transport, even if some locals doubt the impact of the move.

ALEXEI KIRICHENKO: (Spoken non-English).

MAYNES: “There’s not much to do here after 10pm anyway. It’s cold outside,” says Alexei Kirichenko (ph), a freelance journalist in Khakassia’s main town, Abakan, who said spare beds in local wards COVID were filling up fast, together. with complaints about new restrictions.

KIRICHENKO: (Via interpreter) The same people who complain about the curfew and the buses that do not work are the same people who never wore masks in the beginning.

MAYNES: Back in Moscow, a network of blockades brought an abrupt end to a sense of normalcy that had taken over the capital in recent months. Unvaccinated seniors are required to stay indoors, schools are closed and offices have sent workers home. Meanwhile, city restaurants, bars, cafes and cinemas – almost all in the entertainment business – have been ordered closed to customers.

ANNA ALEKSEEVA: (Not spoken in English).

MAYNES: “The blockage is hitting us again,” says a frustrated Anna Alekseeva (ph), who works at a small craft beer bar.

ALEKSEEVA: (Through the translator) If they keep us closed until the new year, we are done. This is not Europe or America, where they have at least provided financial assistance. The government here is not at all interested in small business.

MAYNES: Moscow theaters and museums remain among the few public spaces still open to visitors, albeit at 50% capacity and with evidence of vaccination.

UNDENTIFIED PERSON: (Spoken not English).

MAYNES: This includes “Life with Viruses”, a new exhibition dedicated to the interaction between humans, pathogens and science over the centuries. Tourist guides guide visitors through large patterns of spores and bacteria. An interactive video game called Pandemic lets players try to save a metropolis from mass infection. And in the corner, a coronavirus hologram, with its already famous spikes, pulsates against the wall.

SERGEI RYKOV: (Spoken not in English).

MAYNES: Exhibition curator Sergei Rykov (ph) says he often finds himself watching it and meditating.

RYKOV: (Through the translator) We do not want to scare anyone. Our goal is to inform. The more we understand what we are dealing with, the more chances we have of finding ways to protect ourselves.

MAYNES: Rykov notes that the “say-how-is-it” exhibition approach has become popular with once-skeptical health officials now seeking to resume Russia’s vaccination efforts. However, some health experts say Russia’s current problems with COVID are at least in part due to the Kremlin’s propaganda machine.

GEORGII BAZYKIN: (Spoken in non-English).

MAYNES: Georgii Bazykin, a biologist at the Skolkovo Institute in Moscow who studied the epidemiology of the virus, says state media have incited plots that call into question the effectiveness of Western vaccines that undermine Russia’s own campaign.

BAZYKIN: (Spoken in non-English).

MAYNES: “It played a cruel joke on Russia’s vaccination efforts,” says Bazykin, “a country that produces and exports a vaccine that its citizens refuse to receive.”

Charles Maynes, NPR News, Moscow.

Copyright © 2021 NPR. All rights reserved. Visit our Terms of Use website and permissions pages at www.npr.org for more information.

NPR transcripts are created in a fast time frame up Verb8tm, Inc., an NPR contractor and is manufactured using a proprietary transcription process developed with NPR. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative recording of NPR programming is audio recording.