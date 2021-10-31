International
The Banff Film Festival brings magic to the mountains
Can you imagine wanting to dive from a height of 22 meters (72 feet) into a frozen lake? This is the height of a five-story building.
And if that’s not enough of a challenge, what can you say to capture the aforementioned diving with some cameras, but you only get one shot? There is no remaking.
This is the basis of a short film that will premiere this year Banff Center Mountain Film and Book Festival from October 30 to November 7 in Banff, Alta.
Always higher
Lysanne Richard is the top diver in question, and Alexa Fay is the director who documented the epic dive into the documentary. Always higher.
“She started in the circus and then learned how to do high shows while traveling in Europe and around the world,” Fay said. Home layout, describing Richard’s recent adventure.
“When the Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series started, she teamed up and competed in it for a few years. She has dominated the county. She is a pretty incredible athlete.”
High diving is generally considered as diving from heights 22 meters for women and 27 meters for men. This is higher than the Olympic heights.
“Because of the height and impact, divers have to sit on their feet first. They reach up to 80 kilometers per hour in less than three seconds. It’s a pretty strong impact on the body.”
Fay said Richard got the idea because she wanted to photograph her winter diving.
Richard found the perfect lake in the Thetford region of south-central Quebec.
It required opening an opening in the ice and this was done by 20 chainsaw volunteers. It took most of the day of filming.
“The hole was 26 by 40 feet (8 by 12 meters). It’s actually quite large, but when you’re up on the platform looking down, it doesn’t look big.”
Four cameras and a drone later, and Always higher was born, an 11-minute film.
“The athletes were happy with the jumps, we were happy with the kicks we got. Everything went well in terms of safety. That was a priority,” Fay said.
- FRIEND | Trailer for Always higher, which opens at the Mountain Film and Book Festival at the Banff Center this weekend.
Ripped
Another long-awaited documentary is Ripped, a personal story about a 10-year-old who lost his father in a deadly avalanche about 22 years ago, but the body was found only five years ago.
Alex Lowe and Conrad Anker were climbing the Shishapangma peak in Tibet in October 1999 when Lowe was caught in an avalanche.
Alex’s son, Max Lowe, directed Ripped and says it became much more than a story to be shared.
“I saw the making of the film as a way to get to know him more as a man, as I did not know that part of him,” Max told Eyeglass in Calgary.
“But as I continued with the film, more was done to understand how I had coped with the grief of his death, and to understand how our family had moved forward, how we all process trauma and grief.”
Anker survived the avalanche and in a twist of fate, went on to marry Alex’s wife and Max’s mother, making her Max’s stepfather.
“Alexi and I had an energy that was built on each other. I always joked that we were brothers from different mothers. We had the same passion for the mountains and we had roots in what we had similar family backgrounds,” Anker said.
He said the loss of a parent is not the normal order of things.
“Whenever there is an out-of-sequence transition, we expect grandparents to pass in front of the parents, when this happens non-sequentially with people still at the peak of their lives, there is little agreement that people cross,” Anker said.
“We discovered that love heals. I think it’s the blessing in Max’s story.”
Ripped opens Saturday evening at the Jenny Belzberg Theater in Banff.
For a complete list of events in person, Click here.
The festival ends on November 7th.
With files from Calgary Eyeopener and The Homestretch
Sources
2/ https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/calgary/banff-film-fest-brings-magic-to-the-mountains-1.6231012
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]