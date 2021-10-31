The Banff Film Festival brings magic to the mountains

The Banff Center Mountain Film and Book Festival runs from October 30 to November 7, 2021. (Scott Crowson / CBC)

Can you imagine wanting to dive from a height of 22 meters (72 feet) into a frozen lake? This is the height of a five-story building.

And if that’s not enough of a challenge, what can you say to capture the aforementioned diving with some cameras, but you only get one shot? There is no remaking.

This is the basis of a short film that will premiere this year Banff Center Mountain Film and Book Festival from October 30 to November 7 in Banff, Alta.

Always higher

Lysanne Richard is the top diver in question, and Alexa Fay is the director who documented the epic dive into the documentary. Always higher.

“She started in the circus and then learned how to do high shows while traveling in Europe and around the world,” Fay said. Home layout, describing Richard’s recent adventure.

“When the Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series started, she teamed up and competed in it for a few years. She has dominated the county. She is a pretty incredible athlete.”

High diving is generally considered as diving from heights 22 meters for women and 27 meters for men. This is higher than the Olympic heights.

“Because of the height and impact, divers have to sit on their feet first. They reach up to 80 kilometers per hour in less than three seconds. It’s a pretty strong impact on the body.”

Fay said Richard got the idea because she wanted to photograph her winter diving.

Richard found the perfect lake in the Thetford region of south-central Quebec.

It required opening an opening in the ice and this was done by 20 chainsaw volunteers. It took most of the day of filming.

“The hole was 26 by 40 feet (8 by 12 meters). It’s actually quite large, but when you’re up on the platform looking down, it doesn’t look big.”

Four cameras and a drone later, and Always higher was born, an 11-minute film.

“The athletes were happy with the jumps, we were happy with the kicks we got. Everything went well in terms of safety. That was a priority,” Fay said.

FRIEND | Trailer for Always higher, which opens at the Mountain Film and Book Festival at the Banff Center this weekend.

Ripped

Another long-awaited documentary is Ripped, a personal story about a 10-year-old who lost his father in a deadly avalanche about 22 years ago, but the body was found only five years ago.

Alex Lowe and Conrad Anker were climbing the Shishapangma peak in Tibet in October 1999 when Lowe was caught in an avalanche.

Alex’s son, Max Lowe, directed Ripped and says it became much more than a story to be shared.

“I saw the making of the film as a way to get to know him more as a man, as I did not know that part of him,” Max told Eyeglass in Calgary.

“But as I continued with the film, more was done to understand how I had coped with the grief of his death, and to understand how our family had moved forward, how we all process trauma and grief.”

Anker survived the avalanche and in a twist of fate, went on to marry Alex’s wife and Max’s mother, making her Max’s stepfather.

“Alexi and I had an energy that was built on each other. I always joked that we were brothers from different mothers. We had the same passion for the mountains and we had roots in what we had similar family backgrounds,” Anker said.

He said the loss of a parent is not the normal order of things.

“Whenever there is an out-of-sequence transition, we expect grandparents to pass in front of the parents, when this happens non-sequentially with people still at the peak of their lives, there is little agreement that people cross,” Anker said.

“We discovered that love heals. I think it’s the blessing in Max’s story.”

Ripped opens Saturday evening at the Jenny Belzberg Theater in Banff.

The festival ends on November 7th.

With files from Calgary Eyeopener and The Homestretch