Egypt: Prohibit trials by emergency courts

The years-long welcome of a state of emergency in Egypt has been marred by the ongoing trials of dozens of human rights defenders, activists, opposition politicians and peaceful protesters arbitrarily arrested by emergency courts, where proceedings are essentially unfair, Amnesty International said today.

On November 1, blogger and activist Alaa Abdel Fattah, human rights lawyer and director of the Adalah Center for Rights and Freedoms Mohamed Baker, and blogger and activist Mohamed Ibrahim (known as Mohammed Oxygen) will appear in court. The State Security Agency (ESSC) faces politically motivated allegations of “spreading false information to undermine national security” over their social media posts. The three have spent more than two years in abusive detention in appalling conditions, having been denied private access to lawyers and regular contact with their families.

The lifting of the state of emergency is good news as the authorities will no longer be able to refer new cases to the emergency courts that were set up under it. However the news has a thumb on the tail. Existing trials before these courts will continue, their number has increased by a series of recent referrals of detained ombudsmen and human rights activists, said Philip Luther, Amnesty International’s Director of Research and Advocacy in the Middle East. and North Africa.

For this to be a meaningful step towards addressing the human rights crisis in Egypt, the authorities must immediately and unconditionally release those facing trial before the emergency courts only for the peaceful exercise of their human rights. They include Alaa Abdel Fattah, Mohamed Baker and Mohamed Oxygen Ibrahim, who have already spent over two years in prison just for their peaceful activism and protection of human rights. The authorities should also completely ban the use of emergency courts, as their procedures violate the most basic standards of fair trial, including the right of defendants to review their sentences and sentences by higher courts.

On October 25, 2021, President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi announced that he would not extend the state of emergency, in force from 2017. However, in the three months prior to this decision, the Egyptian authorities referred at least 20 human rights defenders, activists and opposition politicians to be tried before emergency courts.

Egypt’s ESSCs are activated during the state of emergency, as the emergency law allows the president to appoint judges to the courts and determine crimes that fall under their jurisdiction. Prosecutors then refer all cases related to those crimes to the ESSC, but are no longer able to do so once the state of emergency is over. Article 19 of the law governing the state of emergency provides that ongoing trials will continue even after the state of emergency is no longer in force.

Tried by emergency courts on false charges for false information

The charges against Alaa Abdelfattah and Mohamed Baker stem from their criticism of the authorities’ treatment of detainees and suspicious deaths in custody, while the charges against Mohamed Oxygen are based on his posts about the government’s poor history in defending socio-economic rights. . None of their posts contain any incitement to violence or hatred and are therefore protected by the Egyptian constitution and international obligations to respect the right to freedom of expression.

In addition to prosecuting these three activists, Amnesty International is aware of at least 143 other cases prosecuted by the ESSC since the state of emergency entered into force in April 2017, including those stemming solely from the defendants’ peaceful exercise. of their right to freedom of assembly. and expression.

Among those currently being tried by the ESSC on charges of spreading false information are human rights defender and student Patrick George Zaki; former MP and human rights lawyer Zyad el-Elaimy, journalists and politicians Hisham Fouad and Hossam Moanis; human rights defender Ezzat Ghoniem, human rights lawyer Hoda Abdelmoniem, former Masr al-Qawiya Abdelmoniem Abulfotoh party presidential candidate and Mohamed al-Kassas party deputy leader. All of them have been held in extended detention pending investigations into terrorism-related charges, some for more than two years, the absolute maximum period of detention allowed under Egyptian law.

On June 22, 2021, an ESSC for Minor Offenses convicted student Ahmed Samir Santawy on charges of publishing false information and sentenced him to four years in prison following a highly unfair trial for the content of social media posts.

Procedures before ESSCs are fundamentally unfair. Defendants are denied the right to appeal their sentences and convictions before a higher court. Other documented violations of fair trial standards include the right to have the time and facilities to prepare their defense, the right to communicate with lawyers chosen by them, and the right to a public hearing. For example, Alaa Abdel Fattah and Mohamed Baker have not been able to meet privately with their lawyers since May.

Furthermore, judges at the ESSC routinely reject attorneys’ requests to photocopy case files, which in some cases exceed 2,000 pages, instead instructing them to review them in court. Prosecutors and judges also did not provide copies of indictment orders to defendants and their attorneys, violating their right to be informed of the nature and exact cause of the charges against them.

Revenge in custody

Alaa Abdel Fattah, Mohamed Oxygen, Mohammed Baker are being held in the Tora Maximum Security 2 prison in punitive and abusive conditions that violate the absolute prohibition of torture and other ill-treatment.

Unlike the other inmates, Alaa Abdel Fattah and Mohamed Baker are locked in their small, poorly ventilated cells, barred from exercise and access to fresh air and any reading material. They sleep on blankets on the floor without beds or mattresses, causing them joint and back pain. Formal complaints to prosecutors that this treatment constitutes a violation of prisoners’ rights under Egyptian prison law have been ignored.

The request of the three activists to access the Covid-19 vaccines was ignored and they were not allowed to wear face masks or use hydroalcoholic gels even though they are in overcrowded cells.

The number of mental health has been devastating. In August 2021, Mohamed Oxygen attempted suicide after being denied family visits and legal representation for months, according to the Arab Network for Human Rights Information, a human rights organization. Amnesty International has learned that Alaa Abdel Fattah expressed suicidal thoughts to his lawyers last month and has been denied regular correspondence with his family.

Egyptian authorities are accusing courageous activists who dare to dream of a better future for Egypt for spreading false information that endangers national security. It is high time the authorities stopped detaining, prosecuting, imprisoning and harassing peaceful critics and dissidents and renounced the equating of peaceful human rights or political activism with terrorism, said Philip Luther.

Background

Alaa Abdel Fattah was arrested on September 29, 2019. His lawyer, Mohamed Baker, was arrested the same day from the prosecutor’s office where he went to meet with his client. After their transfer to prison in October 2019, prison officers blindfolded Alaa Abdel Fattah, stripped her of her clothes, repeatedly beat and kicked her, and subjected her and Mohamed Baker to verbal threats and abuse. The Public Prosecutor has not ordered an investigation.

Mohamed “Oxygen” Ibrahim has been arbitrarily arrested since September 21, 2019.

On November 19, 2020, the Cairo Criminal Court arbitrarily added Alaa Abdel Fattah and Mohamed Baker to the “terrorist list” for five years without any due process. The effect of the decision includes a travel ban and a ban on engaging in political and civic work for five years.