Heather Stefanson was elected as the first female Prime Minister in Manitoba

Heather Stefanson will be the first woman to lead Manitoba province as prime minister, party members decided on Saturday, though her opponent so far has refused to admit it.

By a narrow margin, members of the Progressive Conservative Party chose Stefanson as the preferred founder of the ruling party as their next leader. She will, in turn, become Manitoba’s 24th prime minister.

Only 363 votes shared the two candidates.

“I’m really honored and humbled to be here with all of you, making history in Manitoba,” Stefanson said after her victory was announced at a party convention at the Victoria Inn in western Winnipeg.

Stefanson won 8,405 votes cast by 51 percent, beating 8,042 votes won by her opponent, Shelly Glover.

Stefanson, right, hugs opponent Shelly Glover. (John Woods / The Canadian Press)

But its victory could be undermined by ongoing controversy with missing ballots. At least 1,200 people did not receive their ballots by mail days before the vote, but the party set those concerns aside.

The opponent refuses to accept the results

In a scuffle after the vote count, Glover did not say whether she would accept or challenge the results.

“I do not agree,” she said, vowing to celebrate with her family and supporters before considering her next steps.

George Orle, chairman of the PCleadership election committee, told those present in the assembly the party ballots for the replacement of any member who said he had not received any.

“I want to assure you that no system is perfect, but ours was far from incompetent or disorganized and that there is no one who has been deliberately removed in the process,” he said.

Stefanson and Gloverembraced after Stefanson delivered her victory speech.

Stefanson, second from the left, comes on the scene after being named the next leader of the Progressive Conservative Party and, consequently, Manitoba’s 24th prime minister. (John Woods / The Canadian Press)

The appointed prime minister, a veteran provincial cabinet minister, says she told Glover it was time to unite the party. It is the same message she gave to other party members in her victory speech.

“A strong PC party is vital to a strong Manitoba and together,” she said. “I know we will emerge from this race more united than ever, with a focus on winning a third majority government in 2023.”

Asked about the narrow margin of victory, Stefanson said her campaign “never, ever, for a day, took this for granted”.

Pallister’s resignation started from the race

The leadership race erupted after former Prime Minister Brian Pallister, whose popularity was in decline in his last months in power, announced in August that he planned to resign. Cabinet Minister Kelvin Goertzen took office temporarily.

The new prime minister will be sworn in at a later date.

Stefanson has repeatedly promised a more conciliatory approach to leadership than Pallister, her sometimes courageous predecessor, who was never the one to avoid confrontation.

She said she heard from Manitobans wanting a different tone from the government.

“I have heard loud and clear that they want to see us take a much more collaborative approach when it comes to working with other levels of government and stakeholders in our community,” she said.

Almost every member of the party’s parliamentary group who was not required to remain neutral supported her offer of leadership. It also won the favor of Conservative MPs, government employees, party elites and business leaders.

Stefanson said addressing the remaining surgical burden on the healthcare system and rebuilding the economy are two of its priorities.

Stefanson conducts her first brawl with reporters after being elected by PC party members as their next leader. (John Woods / The Canadian Press)

The historic nature of her selection as Manitoba’s first female prime minister is not lost on her.

“I’m excited to admit this. I’ve worked in other areas of my life where I’ve been the only woman around the table, so this is nothing new to me,” Stefanson said.

“But what I also want to do from all this is to encourage more women not just to run, but to get involved in politics.”

Although Stefanson was the overwhelming choice of conservative opinion leaders, she carried the baggage as a strong supporter of the Pallister government, which became unpopular in large part because of the pandemic treatment.

Political opponents have wasted no time associating Stefanson with what they perceive as the mistakes of the party’s past. The NDP, the Official Opposition in Manitoba, has already launched a attack websiteagainst Stefanson on Saturday, claiming it is a “bad repeat” of Pallister’s reign.

“People who were fed up and frustrated with Pallister, even angry at him, might say, ‘She should have spoken,'” said Paul Thomas, an emeritus professor of political studies at the University of Manitoba on Friday.

The Conservatives celebrate their victory in the 2019 election under the leadership of Brian Pallister. (John Woods / The Canadian Press)

Stefanson was health minister during the third catastrophic wave of the spring pandemic, during which Manitoba had to send patients out of the province.

Meanwhile, Glover, her only opponent in the leadership race, ran like an outsider, promising to shake up the status quo.

Glover, a former Conservative MP in Stephen Harper’s government and a police officer in Winnipeg, was the weak candidate from the start, but Thomas says she valued her foreign status. He claimed that the party had lost contact with the Manitobans and warned that if its approach did not change, it risked losing power.

She said she was depressed that some party members did not get a chance to vote.

Number of encouraging voters: PC

With more than 16,000 ballots cast out of a possible 25,000, the rate of return is “something to be proud of, not something to be ashamed of,” said George Orle, chairman of the leadership election committee.

It has been rare in Manitoba history for members of a political party to elect their next leader and, consequently, the prime minister at the same time.

Ahead of Saturday’s leadership announcement, Thomas said the Conservatives, who won consecutive elections in 2016 and 2019, have a challenging path to climb to win over the Manitobans, regardless of who leads the party.

PCs seem to have made profits, according toa recent Probe Research surveyafter Pallister’s retirement, but the poll suggests they remain behind in support of the NDP.

“When trust ties are broken, they are extremely difficult to repair,” Thomas said.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said in a statement that he expected to work with Stefanson on issues that matter most to Manitobans, including “infrastructure priorities, strengthening the health care system, providing $ 10 a day childcare, accelerating climate action and advancing reconciliation with indigenous peoples ”.