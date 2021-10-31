G-20 summit begins with focus on global minimum taxes, pandemic preparedness

The G-20 summit hosted by Italy kicked off in Rome on Saturday, where leaders from the world’s major economies discussed issues of mutual interest, including pandemic recovery and climate change.

The red carpet opened in La Nuvola, the center of conventions in Rome, as Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi welcomed US President Joe Biden and other leaders amid strict COVID-19 protocols.

This weekend summit is the first face-to-face meeting of leaders in two years, after the virtual summit of recent years organized by Saudi Arabia. Russian President Vladimir Putin, Chinese President Xi Jinping and Mexican President Andrs Manuel Lpez Obrador are clearly missing. They will join virtually, citing pandemic concerns at home.

Global minimum tax

On the first day, G-20 leaders voiced their support for a global corporate minimum tax agreement, agreed by finance ministers from 136 countries earlier this month, after four years of negotiations led by the Organization for Cooperation. Economic and Development.

The agreement would mean a comprehensive review of international tax rules. Under the agreement, countries will apply a minimum global tax rate of 15% to companies with annual revenues of more than $ 870 million, while large multinational companies must pay taxes where they operate, not just where their headquarters are. tire.

The president stressed the importance of this historic agreement during his intervention, said a senior administration official.

G-20 members have a right to celebrate the deal, said Matthew Goodman, senior vice president for economics at the Washington-based Center for Strategic and International Studies. The question is whether and how quickly G20 members can implement the agreement within their respective legal frameworks.

Honestly, this is going to be quite challenging in the United States and some other countries, Goodman said.

Responding to and preventing pandemics

On Friday, the G-20 health and finance ministers issued a communication commitment to control the pandemic globally as soon as possible and to strengthen collective efforts to prepare, prevent, detect and respond to future pandemics. The communiqué says the G-20 will take all necessary steps to advance the global vaccination goals of at least 40% of the population in all countries by the end of 2021 and 70% by mid-2022, as recommended by the World Health Organization.

Ministers announced the formation of a new panel to improve the global response to future pandemics, but did not specify any funding for the working group. They could not reach an agreement for one special funding mechanisms proposed by the US and Indonesia to prepare for future pandemics.

They were not looking for the final product of a funding mechanism or the final product of a working group or a board that would function as a kind of ongoing global coordinating body, White House National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan told VOA. , aboard Air Force One. Thursday. So, the hope is that in the press release we have a statement of intent that we will work towards these two results.





Climate change

On Sunday, G-20 leaders will shift their focus to climate change. From Rome, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called the summit an opportunity to set things right ahead of the COP26 UN climate conference in Glasgow, which G-20 leaders will attend after their meeting in Italy.

There is a serious risk Glasgow will not pose, Guterres said. The current contributions set at the national level, formal commitments by governments still doom the world with a catastrophic 2.7 degree increase, he said referring to the promise made in the Paris Climate Agreement 2015 to limit global warming to 2 degrees Celsius, in ideally at 1.5 degrees Celsius.

Countries are expected to announce more emission reduction promises to reach the net zero emissions target by the middle of the century. But some analysts are skeptical of these voluntary commitments coming without enforcement mechanisms.

There will be promises, the best scenario, something consistent with what we saw in Paris, said Dalibor Rohac, a resident researcher at the American Institute of Enterprise.

Rohac added that to make progress on climate change, the world needs tangible action. Instead of continuing with this habit of seeking a multilateral solution to the Big Bang, to pursue sound domestic policies that accelerate decarbonisation.

A key issue to see is whether G-20 members can agree on coal. The UN has called on rich countries to give up coal by 2030, but G20 environment ministers have failed to agree on a timeline.

