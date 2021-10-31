International
China presents proposals to boost global development, addressing economic difficulties
China, the key driver of global economic growth, highlighted cooperation, inclusion and green development at the 16th G20 Summit (G20).
Cooperation against the pandemic
While COVID-19 is still destroying the world, global cooperation on vaccines was prioritized by Chinese President Xi Jinping when he delivered his video speech at the first summit session.
He proposed a Six-point Vaccine Cooperation Action Initiative focusing on R&D vaccine cooperation, fair vaccine distribution, renunciation of intellectual property rights for COVID-19 vaccines, smooth trade in vaccines, mutual recognition of vaccines and financial support for global vaccine cooperation.
Inequality in vaccine distribution is evident, with low-income countries receiving less than 0.5 percent of global total and less than 5 percent of of Africa the population is fully vaccinated, according to the World Health Organization (WHO).
The WHO has set two goals to deal with the pandemic: to vaccinate at least 40 percent of the world’s population by the end of this year and to increase it to 70 percent by mid-2022.
“China “is ready to work with all parties to increase vaccine access and affordability in developing countries and to make a positive contribution to building a global vaccine protection line,” Xi said.
China has provided over 1.6 billion doses of vaccine to over 100 countries and international organizations to date. In total, China will provide over 2 billion doses to the world throughout the year, he added, noting that China is conducting joint production of vaccines with 16 countries.
Building the open world economy
In promoting economic recovery, the president stressed that the G20 must prioritize development in coordinating macro policies, calling for global development to be more equitable, effective and inclusive to ensure that no country lags behind.
“Advanced economies need to live up to their promises of formal development assistance and provide more resources for developing countries,” Xi said.
He also welcomed the active participation of more countries in the Global Development Initiative.
Not long ago, he proposed the United Nations Global Development Initiative and called on the international community to strengthen cooperation in the areas of poverty alleviation, food security, COVID-19 response and vaccines, development financing, climate change. and green development, industrialization, digital economy and connectivity.
The initiative is very much in line with the G20 goal and priority to promote global development, Xi said.
Adherence to green development
Meanwhile, addressing climate change is at the top of the global agenda as the 26th session of the Conference of the Parties (COP26) The UN Framework Convention on Climate Change will open on Sunday at Glasgow, Scotland.
In this context, Xi urged developed countries to lead by example in reducing emissions, saying that countries must fully meet the specific difficulties and concerns of developing countries, meet their climate finance commitments and provide technology. , capacity building and other support for developing countries.
“This is very important for future success COP26“, He said.
Xi, in many cases, has pointed out of China views on global climate governance and expressed of China strong support for the Paris Agreement, facilitating great progress globally.
In 2015, Xi delivered a keynote address at the Paris Conference on Climate Change, making a historic contribution to the conclusion of the Paris Agreement on global climate action after 2020.
Earlier this month, he highlighted efforts to achieve of China carbon offsets and neutrality objectives when addressing the summit of leaders of the 15th meeting of the Conference of the Parties to the Convention on Biological Diversity.
This year’s G20 Summit was held both online and offline under the Italian Presidency, focusing on the most pressing global challenges, with issues related to the COVID-19 pandemic, climate change and economic recovery at the top of the agenda.
Established in 1999, the G20, made up of 19 countries plus the European Union, is the leading forum for international cooperation on financial and economic issues.
The group makes up almost two-thirds of the world’s population, over 80 percent of global Gross Domestic Product and 75 percent of global trade.
https://news.cgtn.com/news/2021-10-30/China-puts-forward-proposals-on-boosting-global-development-14MDU37P5gk/index.html
BURIMI CGTN
Similar links
Sources
2/ https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cgtn-china-puts-forward-proposals-on-boosting-global-development-addressing-economic-difficulties-301412393.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]