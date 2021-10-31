China presents proposals to boost global development, addressing economic difficulties

China, the key driver of global economic growth, highlighted cooperation, inclusion and green development at the 16th G20 Summit (G20).

Cooperation against the pandemic

While COVID-19 is still destroying the world, global cooperation on vaccines was prioritized by Chinese President Xi Jinping when he delivered his video speech at the first summit session.

He proposed a Six-point Vaccine Cooperation Action Initiative focusing on R&D vaccine cooperation, fair vaccine distribution, renunciation of intellectual property rights for COVID-19 vaccines, smooth trade in vaccines, mutual recognition of vaccines and financial support for global vaccine cooperation.

Inequality in vaccine distribution is evident, with low-income countries receiving less than 0.5 percent of global total and less than 5 percent of of Africa the population is fully vaccinated, according to the World Health Organization (WHO).

The WHO has set two goals to deal with the pandemic: to vaccinate at least 40 percent of the world’s population by the end of this year and to increase it to 70 percent by mid-2022.

“China “is ready to work with all parties to increase vaccine access and affordability in developing countries and to make a positive contribution to building a global vaccine protection line,” Xi said.

China has provided over 1.6 billion doses of vaccine to over 100 countries and international organizations to date. In total, China will provide over 2 billion doses to the world throughout the year, he added, noting that China is conducting joint production of vaccines with 16 countries.

Building the open world economy

In promoting economic recovery, the president stressed that the G20 must prioritize development in coordinating macro policies, calling for global development to be more equitable, effective and inclusive to ensure that no country lags behind.

“Advanced economies need to live up to their promises of formal development assistance and provide more resources for developing countries,” Xi said.

He also welcomed the active participation of more countries in the Global Development Initiative.

Not long ago, he proposed the United Nations Global Development Initiative and called on the international community to strengthen cooperation in the areas of poverty alleviation, food security, COVID-19 response and vaccines, development financing, climate change. and green development, industrialization, digital economy and connectivity.

The initiative is very much in line with the G20 goal and priority to promote global development, Xi said.

Adherence to green development

Meanwhile, addressing climate change is at the top of the global agenda as the 26th session of the Conference of the Parties (COP26) The UN Framework Convention on Climate Change will open on Sunday at Glasgow, Scotland.

In this context, Xi urged developed countries to lead by example in reducing emissions, saying that countries must fully meet the specific difficulties and concerns of developing countries, meet their climate finance commitments and provide technology. , capacity building and other support for developing countries.

“This is very important for future success COP26“, He said.

Xi, in many cases, has pointed out of China views on global climate governance and expressed of China strong support for the Paris Agreement, facilitating great progress globally.

In 2015, Xi delivered a keynote address at the Paris Conference on Climate Change, making a historic contribution to the conclusion of the Paris Agreement on global climate action after 2020.

Earlier this month, he highlighted efforts to achieve of China carbon offsets and neutrality objectives when addressing the summit of leaders of the 15th meeting of the Conference of the Parties to the Convention on Biological Diversity.

This year’s G20 Summit was held both online and offline under the Italian Presidency, focusing on the most pressing global challenges, with issues related to the COVID-19 pandemic, climate change and economic recovery at the top of the agenda.

Established in 1999, the G20, made up of 19 countries plus the European Union, is the leading forum for international cooperation on financial and economic issues.

The group makes up almost two-thirds of the world’s population, over 80 percent of global Gross Domestic Product and 75 percent of global trade.

https://news.cgtn.com/news/2021-10-30/China-puts-forward-proposals-on-boosting-global-development-14MDU37P5gk/index.html

BURIMI CGTN

