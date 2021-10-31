Tonga prepares for possible blockage after the first case of Covid-19





Tonga was one of the few countries that had not reported a single Covid case since the beginning of the pandemic. But on Friday, Tongan Prime Minister Pohiva Tu’i’onetoa confirmed the first positive case from a passenger who had traveled from New Zeland

The infected passenger arrived in Tonga on Wednesday after flying from Christchurch, according to the New Zealand Ministry of Health.

The passenger was fully vaccinated, tested negative in New Zealand prior to flight departure and was found among passengers staying at a hotel used for managed isolation and quarantine for new arrivals in the country.

Tu’i’onetoa said all airport staff who were in contact with any of the passengers on the flight were quarantined and he warned the Tongans to prepare for a possible national blockade after the incident. according to on the Matangi Tonga news site.

“We need to use this time to prepare in case more people are confirmed to have the virus,” he said. Following the news of the positive case, thousands of people rushed to vaccination centers to get their vaccines against Covid, Matangi Tonga reported. Tonga Health Minister Amelia Tuipulotu said high turnout in recent days would increase the country’s vaccination coverage. “More people are coming forward because we now have the first dose coverage of about 86% and a second dose of about 62%, so this is a huge turnout today and will increase the overall coverage of the first vaccinated and completely, “Tuipulotu said. according to in Matangi Tonga. Tonga is a Polynesian country with more than 170 South Pacific islands and home to about 100,000 people. The archipelago lies about 800 miles (497 miles) east of Fiji and 2,380 miles (1,480 miles) from New Zealand. Although no Covid case has been reported so far, the island nation declared a state of emergency in March 2020 and closed its borders to foreign nationals. Like other Pacific island nations, Tonga’s early action protected it from Covid eruptions that could have devastated the country, home to 22.1% of the population. below the national poverty line and medical facilities and equipment are limited. But strict travel measures have severely affected the economies of the Pacific island nations, especially those that rely on tourism. The Pacific nations of Tuvalu and Naura are among the only countries in the world that have not reported a Covid infection. TURKMENISTAN AND North Korea they have also not formally reported any cases, although experts say these allegations are unlikely to be true.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnn.com/2021/10/30/asia/tonga-first-covid-case-intl-hnk/index.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos