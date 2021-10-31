RCMP arrested 18-year-old in Grande Prairie, Alta., On suspicion of imitating a police officer

The RCMP has arrested a young man after he allegedly tried to imitate a police officer on Friday.

The Grande Prairie RCMP received a call around 9:45 p.m. about an incident involving someone believed to be imitating an officer.

The complainant told police that after turning west on 116th Avenue and 92nd Street, a “older” white Ford Explorer turned on the bright red-blue LED lights on the dashboard of the vehicle. After being pulled over, a man was approached by the driver of the vehicle and allegedly told the driver it was a joke, police say.

The complainant drove away, but the man followed him for “a short time” before returning to Lakeland Drive, heading north. Police described the suspect, in part, as wearing a uniform short-sleeved shirt with a police badge on a gold chain.

On Saturday, the RCMP announced that they had arrested an 18-year-old and charged him with a charge of personifying a peace officer.

In a press release, Grande Prairie RCMP thanked the public, whose information led to further investigation and led to the finding of the suspected vehicle and the arrest of the 18-year-old.

The man has been released from custody with a promise to appear in the Provincial Court of Grande Prairie on November 24.

The RCMP is reminding the public that they can ask for identification from anyone who claims to be a police officer. Citizens can request the officer’s badge and police photo ID card, which includes a photo of the officer, name, date of birth, and badge number.

People can call the non-emergency police line to verify the identity of an officer, police say.

The Grande Prairie is about 390 miles northwest of Edmonton.