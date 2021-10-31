International opposition rises over proposed EV tax lending in US





An electric vehicle (EV) fast charging station is seen in the parking lot of a Whole Foods Market in Austin, Texas, USA, December 14, 2016. REUTERS / Mohammad Khursheed / File Photo / File Photo

WASHINGTON, Oct 30 (Reuters) – The European Union, Germany, Canada, Japan, Mexico, France, South Korea, Italy and elsewhere have written to U.S. lawmakers saying a proposed U.S. tax credit for electric vehicles violates the rules of international trade, according to a joint letter. made public on Saturday. A group of 25 ambassadors in Washington wrote to U.S. lawmakers and the Biden administration late Friday saying that “limiting eligibility for vehicle loans based on their U.S. internal assembly and local content is inconsistent with U.S. commitments.” taken under WTO multilateral agreements “. The U.S. Congress is considering a new $ 12,500 tax credit, which will include $ 4,500 for U.S.-made electric vehicles from the union and $ 500 for U.S.-made batteries. Only U.S.-built vehicles will be eligible for the $ 12,500 loan after 2027, according to a House proposal published this week. Canada and Mexico issued separate statements last week opposing the plan.The US State Department declined to comment Saturday and the White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The proposal is backed by President Joe Biden, the United Automobile Workers Union (UAW) and many congressional Democrats, but is opposed by leading international vehicle manufacturers, including Toyota Motor Corp. (7203.T), Volkswagen AG (VOWG_p.DE) , Daimler AG, Honda Motor Co., Hyundai Motor Co. (005380.KS) and BMW AG (BMWG.DE). A dozen foreign carmakers wrote to two California senators Friday urging them to abandon the plan they said would discriminate against the state. Read more UAW President Ray Curry said the provision would “create and maintain tens of thousands of jobs for UAW members” and “would be a victory for vehicle manufacturing workers”. EV tax lending would cost $ 15.6 billion over 10 years and would disproportionately benefit Detroit’s three major vehicle manufacturers – General Motors (GM.N), Ford Motor (FN) and Chrysler – Stellantis NV who assemble their US-made vehicles on union representation. plants. The ambassadors, who also include Poland, Sweden, Spain, Austria, the Netherlands, Belgium, Cyprus, Ireland, Malta, Finland, Romania and Greece, said the legislation would hurt international vehicle manufacturers. They said it would “violate international trade rules, disadvantage American workers employed by these vehicle manufacturers and undermine the efforts of these vehicle manufacturers to expand the US electric vehicle consumer market to achieve its goals.” of the administration climate (Biden) “. The letter added that it “puts US trading partners at a disadvantage.” Employees of vehicles at foreign vehicle manufacturers in the countries it writes about are almost all unionized, but not in the United States. “Our governments uphold the right of workers to organize. It is a fundamental right and should not be used in the context of tax incentives, leaving aside opportunities for nearly half of vehicle workers in America,” they write. Reporting by David Shepardson; edited by Diane Craft Our standards: Principles of Trust by Thomson Reuters.

