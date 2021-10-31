G20 leaders approve global minimum tax for big business News

The leaders of the 20 largest economies in the world have adopted a global minimum tax of 15 percent for large multinational businesses.

They will formally adopt the new rules at the G20 summit in Rome on Sunday.

Joe Biden, the president of the United States who is in the Italian capital for discussions, hailed the tax deal as a change of game.

Here at the G20, leaders representing 80% of global GDP allies and competitors made clear their support for a strong global minimum tax, Biden said in a Twitter post Saturday.

This is more than a tax deal that its diplomacy reshapes our global economy and offers to our people.

The tax rules, part of a reform plan signed by nearly 140 countries, will make it harder for multinational corporations, including giants like Google, Amazon, Facebook, Microsoft or Apple, to avoid taxation by setting up offices in tax jurisdictions. low.

The rules will also aim to end decades of tax competition between governments to attract foreign investment.

US Secretary of the Treasury Janet Yellen hailed the G-20 approval of the tax deal as historic, while German Chancellor Angela Merkel called it a great success.

There are good things to report here, Merkel told reporters Saturday. The world community has agreed on a minimum corporate tax. This is a clear signal of justice in times of digitalization.

Reuters news agency, citing a draft communiqué, said the G20 wants the rules in place in 2023.

The Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), which led the tax negotiations, estimates that the minimum tax will generate $ 150 billion in additional global tax revenue each year.

He says tax rights over more than $ 125 billion in profits will also shift to countries where they are earned by low-tax countries where they are currently reserved.

Mathias Cormann, OECD Secretary General, said the agreement reached in Rome will make our international tax arrangements fairer and work better in a digitalized and globalized economy.

The minimum rate completely eliminates the incentive for businesses around the world to restructure their jobs to avoid taxes, he said, claiming that this will also bring significant benefits to countries around the world, including and especially developing countries.

But Civil 20, which represents about 560 organizations from more than 100 countries in a network that makes recommendations for the G-20, was less enthusiastic.

The 15 percent rate is slightly higher than those (rates) that consider fiscal havens, Civil 20 official Riccardo Moro told reporters.

On other crucial issues of justice across the globe, including access to vaccines against COVID-19, the summit in its first two days heard prayers to increase the percentage of those vaccinated in poor countries.

Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi made a sharp call to increase the pace of getting vaccines in poor countries.

Draghi, the summit host, said on Saturday that only 3 percent of people in the world’s poorest countries are vaccinated, while 70 percent in rich countries have had at least one injection.

These differences are morally unacceptable and undermine global recovery, Draghi said.

The Rome Summit is the first face-to-face meeting of leaders since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, and while the first day of discussions focused primarily on health and the economy, climate and the environment are at the top of Sunday’s agenda. .

The G20 block accounts for about 80 percent of global greenhouse gas emissions, which scientists say should be reduced steeply to avert a climate catastrophe.

For this reason, this weekend’s meeting is seen as an important step in the UN COP26 climate summit, attended by almost 200 countries, in Glasgow, Scotland, where most G20 leaders will fly directly from Rome.

Italy hopes the G20 will secure substantial commitments from countries responsible for about 80 percent of global carbon emissions.

But draft G20 final statements suggest the group will not deliver on a strong promise to achieve zero net emissions by 2050.

The mid-century target date is a target that UN experts say is needed to limit global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius, which is seen as the limit to avoid a dramatic acceleration of extreme events such as droughts, storms and floods. .

China, the world’s largest carbon-emitting planet, is targeting zero in 2060, while other major polluters such as India and Russia are also not committed to the mid-century deadline.

Russian Presidents Vladimir Putin and China’s Xi Jinping were attending the Rome summit from a distance.