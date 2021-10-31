



EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ (AP) International Ecurie D DK star was an impressive winner Saturday at the $ 650,000 Breeders Crown Open Trot in Racetrack Meadowlands. The 5-year-old is 2 by 2 since arriving in the US. He won 15 of 21 starts in Europe before winning the Allerage Stakes this month at the Red Mile in Lexington, Kentucky. At Crown Breeders, he easily handled the oldest trotters in North America. There were some anxious moments for coach-driver Ake Svanstedt, as the 1-2 favorite closed in on traffic in the second turn. After escaping the blockage, the Ecurie D DK went hard through the lanes to defeat his 2-2 quarterback Back Of The Neck. The time was 1:52. He paid $ 3 to win. He’s a really good horse and he could be really great next year, Svanstedt said. Few horses can match the Ecurie D DK global credentials. He was bred by the Frenchman Jean Pierre Dubois, sid by the Italian stallion Infinitif, registered in Denmark, developed in Norway and owned by the Swedes Marko Kreivi Stables, Suleyman Yuksel Stables and Svanstedt. The Ecurie DK became the fifth European-based trotter to capture the Open Trot, joining Bold Eagle (France, 2019), Commander Crowe (Sweden, 2014), Equinox Bi (Italy, 2007) and Varenne (Italy, 2001). It remains to be seen whether his project with two great wins Ecurie D DK in the Horse of the Year discussion. Saturday’s results, eight crowns will weigh when voters at the U.S. Writers Association of Exploitation cast their ballots for the highest sports honor. Some horses turned into victories that could affect voting, starting with the Test Of Faith in 3-year-old Filly Pace. The Confidence Test rallied to pass with a length Scarlett Hanover for her 13th victory in 15 starts this year for coach Brett Pelling. She paid $ 2.60 to win with David Miller in disgrace. Perfect Sting leads the money parade after winning another $ 300,000 with his $ 600,000 victory over 3-year-old Colt & Gelding Pace. He leads the sport in profits this season with $ 1.27 million. Perfect Sting had knocked on the door all year, finishing second in major races like the North American Cup and the Little Animal. We have been consistent all year, but we had not finished the job, said winning coach Joe Holloway. We needed to get a signature and that’s a pretty good way to do that. Perfect Sting, the 6-5 favorite, defeated Charlie Way by a length for his seventh win in 16 starts this year. He paid $ 4.40 to win while David Miller received his second afternoon crown. The time for the mile was 1:49 4/5, the same hour that Miller previously recorded with the Faith Test. Rocknificent made a slight overturn to the $ 330,000 Filly & Mare Pace, beating 1-2 favorite Lyons Sentinel by half. It was the second consecutive victory for the 4-year-old against the Lyons Sentinel, who was considered a strong contender for the Horse of the Year entering the race. The two-race losing streak at the end of the season is likely to hurt her candidacy. Rocknificent polished its resume with a fifth win in 18 races this year. The 5-2 runner-up paid $ 7.40 to win for coach Linda Toscano and driver Scott Zeron. In other results: Felicityshagwell S defeated 10-1 at the $ 300,000 Filly & Mare Trot; Hambleton Oaks winner Bella Bellini scored a second big win of the season in 3-year-old Filly Trot of $ 650,000; Jujubee scored its 14th win of the year on the $ 650,000 3-year-old Colt & Gelding Trot with a mile record share in 1:51 2/5 and Ocean Rock was an upset 16-1 winner at the open pace of $ 600,000. Copyright © 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, transmitted, written or redistributed.

