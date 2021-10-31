COVID-19: New travel requirements now in effect at Kelowna-Okanagan Airport

The new travel requirements went into effect on Saturday for Kelowna International Airport.

According to Transport Canada, travelers planning to fly outside YLW will require vaccination proof for passengers 12 years of age and older.

Proof of vaccination applies not only to domestic and international flights in and out of Kelowna, but to all Canadian airports.

Read more: Deputies call for international flights to resume at Kelowna, BC airport

From October 30 to November 29, 2021, there will be a short transition period when travelers who do not qualify as fully vaccinated will be able to travel if they can show a valid COVID-19 molecular test taken within 72 hours of travel , said Transport Canada. .

From October 30, all passengers will be required to provide proof of one of the following on the airline on which they are traveling:

Full vaccination status

A molecular test for COVID-19 performed within 72 hours of flight (accepted until November 29)

Medical or religious exclusion and a test performed within 72 hours of the flight

















The city says if passengers have any questions about providing vaccination evidence, they should contact their airline.

In particular, Transport Canada said, if you are unable to provide proof of vaccination or a valid COVID-19 test result, you will not be allowed to travel. If you tell your airline or railroad that you have the right to board but do not provide evidence, you may also face fines or penalties.

















In Kelowna, for passengers seeking a molecular test for COVID-19, YLW has partnered with Whitecap Medical to provide PCR testing for COVID-19 in the country.

Passengers wishing to enter this test can do so for a fee and by appointment through whitecapcovidtesting.com or by calling 604-966-3777.

The City of Kelowna also said YLW is introducing a workplace vaccination policy in line with the Canada Transport mandate.

The city says the policy will require employees working in the terminal building to be fully vaccinated by Nov. 15, and that it also applies to any non-passenger entering the restricted area, the terminal area beyond security control, and tenants whose companies perform aviation-related functions.

Vaccinations are essential to reduce the risk of serious illness and limit the spread of COVID-19, said airport director Sam Samaddar.

These vaccination requirements are a necessary step in ensuring the health and safety of everyone traveling and working at YLW.

















The city noted that the new vaccination requirements for both passengers and staff do not replace the health and safety measures already in place at YLW.

These measures include:

Masks must be worn at all times in public places of the terminal

Frequent disinfection of high-touch areas such as control kiosks, handrails and door handles, luggage carts and wheelchairs

Hand sanitizer stations are available throughout the terminal

Protective barriers implemented in customer service areas and self-service control kiosks

Floor signs, adjustable queues and notices, to help passengers keep their distance from each other, wherever possible

Reduced seating capacity and physical distance between tables when dining

Encourage passengers to choose touch-free control and payment options when possible.

For more on the new Transportation vaccination requirements in Canada, visit their website.

















