Travel ban lifted, global ‘do not travel’ consultation canceled and quarantine ended: Australia takes first steps towards reopening





Australia this week lifted its international travel ban and announced the lifting of the global “do not travel” advice, with NSW and Victoria no longer seeking quarantine from Monday.

New South Wales and Victoria are less than 48 hours away from waiting for vaccinated Australians without being required to spend two weeks in hotel quarantine upon arrival. As of Monday, Australian citizens and permanent residents who have received two doses of a TGA-approved vaccine for COVID-19 and returned a negative test within 72 hours of departure will be able to walk directly from the airport to those two states. . NSW and Victoria are the first two jurisdictions in the country to lift quarantine requirements for inoculated arrivals, with the federal government announcing this week that the international travel ban will no longer apply from 1 November. Changes have also been made to Smartraveller, removing the global “do not travel” advice and instead “restoring country-specific travel advice levels to 177 destinations”. “Smartraveller’s global” Do not travel “advice has been removed. This advice was set for all destinations in March 2020 due to COVID-19 health risks and significant global travel disruption,” a statement from Foreign Minister Marise Payne on Thursday . tha. “According to the announced framework of travel advice, no destination will be placed below level 2” Exercise a high degree of care “, given the ongoing health risks of COVID-19 and the ongoing complexity of international travel. Australians are being encouraged to continue to monitor government travel advice provided through Smartraveller. “Australians will also need to consider the requirements of airlines, transit and destination countries, as well as return arrangements in Australia in deciding when and where to travel abroad,” Ms Payne said. “Many of these requests are subject to change in a brief notice given the COVID-19 situations. “Fully vaccinated Australians wishing to travel overseas can download the International COVID Vaccine Certificate via MyGov to provide internationally recognized evidence of their COVID-19 vaccinations.” Australia’s international border has been closed since March 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic with hundreds of thousands of Australian returnees and permanent residents quarantining the hotel upon arrival. “We know it has been a difficult 18 months for Australians overseas trying to return and for Australians with family and friends overseas,” Ms Payne said. “The announced changes are another vital step in the reunification of Australian families and the safe reopening of Australia to the world.” Quarantine agreements will continue to apply in jurisdictions other than NSW and Victoria.

