Road to recovery: quarantine journey from New Zealand to Australia will resume | News from Australia





The quarantine trip from New Zealand to Australia will resume on Monday, the Australian tourism minister said, as the country prepares for a partial reopening of its international borders for the first time since March 2020. Australian citizens and permanent residents living in New South Wales, Victoria and ACT will be vaccinated free to fly internationally from monday without the need for exemption or quarantine upon return. For now, however, only tourists from neighboring New Zealand will be allowed to enter Australia, provided they are vaccinated. The resumption of quarantine travel from New Zealand to Australia is another important milestone on our path to recovery, Tourism Minister Dan Tehan said in a statement Sunday. Tehan said that in 2019 New Zealand was the second largest source of travelers in Australia, with 1.4 million visitors. Travelers will need to have evidence of a negative Covid-19 test within three days of their arrival in Australia and evidence of complete vaccination. Australia closed its borders at the start of the pandemic, allowing only a limited number of citizens and permanent residents to return from abroad, subjecting to a mandatory 14-day quarantine period at a hotel at their own expense. Citizens must apply for a permit to leave the country. More than 80% of people aged 16 and over in New South Wales, Victoria and Canberra are fully vaccinated a condition for resuming international travel which means around 14 million Australians will be free to leave and re-enter the country if fully. vaccinated. But while airlines and travel agencies have reported massive demand for services, only 23% of Australians feel confident about making travel plans next year, a poll by consumer protection group Choice showed last week. More than 1,200 new cases of coronavirus were reported across Australia on Sunday, with 1,036 in Victoria and 177 infections in New South Wales. There were 13 related deaths. While the Delta outbreak kept Sydney and Melbourne in blockade for months until late, Covid-19 case numbers in Australia remain much lower than many comparable countries, with just over 170,500 infections and 1,735 deaths. Nearly 77% of all Australians have been fully vaccinated and more than 88% have received their first dose. Australia and New Zealand had created an unqualified travel bubble earlier this year, but it was suspended as Delta cases increased in NSW and Victoria.

