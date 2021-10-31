Elections in Japan: Kishida struggles to connect with voters





TOKYO Japan has had no shortage of faceless prime ministers over the decades, a revolving door of forgotten leaders almost as soon as they step down. The latest to come out, which itself lasted only a year, was blamed for a communication style that often came as a cure for insomnia. Now comes Fumio Kishida, who was elected prime minister last month by the ruling Liberal Democrats and hopes to lead the party to victory on Sunday in a closer parliamentary election than usual. In the anointing of Mr. Kishida, 64, the Liberal Democrats passed both an outspoken man who was popular in public and an extreme right-wing nationalist who would be the first female leader in Japan. While a little less shy than his predecessor, Yoshihide Suga, Mr. Kishida is often described as boring by the Japanese media and he still struggles to connect with the public, or even with his supporters and friends.

His speech sounds so serious that it does not sound interesting even if it means something interesting, said Ikuzo Kubota, 67, chairman of a real estate management company in Hiroshima, who has known Mr. Kishida for more than 30 years. . Even now, sometimes I think he has to learn how to say things in an interesting way. The rise of Mr. Kishida, a former foreign minister, is a powerful reflection of the power rooted by the Liberal Democrats in Japan. He was chosen precisely because of his “milquetoast” personality, political experts said, as he allows behind-the-scenes power agents to project their agenda on him. And the party made its choice with confidence that it could win the election despite his lack of charisma. But gambling is likely to have consequences. Facing public discontent over economic stagnation and the initial treatment of coronavirus crisis governments, the Liberal Democrats are projected to lose seats and simply gain a majority. Many voters are expected to stay home.

Hoping to emerge from the election less weakened than expected, Mr. Kishida flew the country on charter flights during the two-week campaign period. At the last stop of his campaign Saturday night, in front of a packed square in front of a train station in Tokyo, Mr. Kishida received a strangely polite applause as she shouted a cordial good evening.

His voice cracked repeatedly as he tried to elicit enthusiasm in his brain speech, stumbling over his promises to build a new style of economy and protect Japan from growing regional instability. He concluded with a warning that Japanese democracy would be threatened if the country’s Communist Party won more seats in parliament. Mr. Kishidas’s rhetoric about a new capitalism that would narrow income inequality, a platform aimed at a dissatisfied public hit by coronavirus-related business restrictions, has become more ambiguous over the course of the campaign. He has opposed a proposal to raise taxes on capital gains. Instead, it has turned into a well-known economic book for the Liberal Democrats, calling for more fiscal spending on projects backed by big industries like construction, which typically support the party. He is almost like a figure for other figures in the party to implement their ideas, said James Brady, chief Japanese analyst at Teneo, a risk advisory firm. He is not a strong leader. He is not someone who comes up with a lot of ideas. Like many other Liberal Democrat lawmakers, Mr. Kishida grew up in a political family. His grandfather and father served in the House of Representatives and Mr. Kishida began his political career as his father’s secretary. Although Mr. Kishida represents a district in Hiroshima and his family is from the area, he grew up mostly in Tokyo. He spent three years in New York when his father was posted there during a stay at the trade ministry.

He often cites the formative experience of attending a public elementary school in Queens’ Elmhurst section, describing an incident in 1965 when a white classmate refused to hold his hand as instructed by a teacher on a field trip. Mr. Kishida says the moment instilled in him an eternal commitment to justice and fairness.

In Japan, Mr. Kishida was an avid gambler, though, according to him, he was a mid-level baseball player. He tried and failed three times to pass the entrance exam for the University of Tokyo, Japan’s most prestigious state university. He finally enrolled at Waseda, a senior private university in Tokyo. In Kishida Vision, a memoir published last year, he wrote that he was more interested in music and mahjong than academics during his university years. Mr. Kishida began a career in banking, gaining empathy, he wrote, for people and small businesses struggling to repay loans. When his father died of cancer at the age of 65, Mr. Kishida ran for Hiroshima in 1993 and won. He has served in various cabinet positions and was Japan’s longest-serving foreign minister, under Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. He did not leave much impression on his colleagues. I do not remember him even though I met him every week at cabinet meetings, said Yoichi Masuzoe, a former Tokyo governor who served as health minister when Mr. Kishida was minister at the head of Okinawa and a number of islands known as the Territories. Veriore. Some civil servants at the State Department gave him the nickname Chihuahua, referring to his back as a kind of bred dog, said Gen Nakatani, a former defense minister who has known Mr. Kishida for 30 years.

A lawmaker whom Mr. Kishida met in college and described as one of his best friends continued to support a rival, Taro Kono, in the last Liberal Democrat leadership election. Mr. Kishida lacks the jokes or arrogance that characterize other politicians. He listens to people, is calm and never speaks ill of others, Mr. Nakatani said. He does not behave selfishly. He was Secretary of State when President Barack Obama visited Hiroshima in 2016, and when South Korea and Japan signed an agreement in 2015 to compensate so-called comfort women, the term for those taken as sex slaves by Japanese soldiers during the War of the Second World. But Mr. Kishida rarely gets credit for these achievements.

If he remembers, he is like an abundant drunkard who preserves his dignity and leaves the bar before midnight. In his memoirs, he wrote about Sergei V. Lavrov, the Russian foreign minister, drink for drinks. Mr. Kishida once hosted a birthday party for his Russian counterpart and gave him a bottle of Suntory Hibiki 21 whiskey, which costs about $ 750. When Caroline Kennedy was the U.S. ambassador to Tokyo, Mr. Kishida gave her t-shirts, aprons, and mugs embossed with photos or cartoons of her face. His attempts to become loved on social media have sometimes failed or caused outright ridicule.

A post he has shared Tweet AND Instagram, pointing to his wife standing at the kitchen door as he sat at the table eating a dinner she had prepared, scoffed mockingly. Videos showing his wife, Yuko, 57, and his three sons cheering him on have been a bit more popular. He is somewhat socially and culturally disadvantaged with the majority of the population, said Shihoko Goto, a senior Northeast Asia associate at the Wilson Center in Washington. His self-atonement underscores a political pragmatism that allows him to rotate when certain ideas become unpopular or when he needs to take care of a particularly powerful electorate. More often than not, this constituency comes from within the party, not from the public. As a politician from Hiroshima, Mr. Kishida has opposed nuclear weapons and has taken more disgusting attitudes to foreign policy. But as a candidate for prime minister, he stepped up his harsh views on China and defended the resumption of nuclear power plants, the vast majority of which have remained unemployed since the triple merger at Fukushima 10 years ago. Nuclear power support is a key agenda item for the right-wing Liberal Democratic Party. Because Mr. Kishida won the prime ministerial election backed by the most law-abiding lawmakers of organized interests and big business, he now has to reward them, said Megumi Naoi, an associate professor of political science at the University of California, San Diego. As for his proposals for economic inequality, Ms. Naoi said she could not say how sincere he had been in the first place. I do not know how much his confidence is, she said, or just the campaign strategy or the political survival strategy. Makiko Inoue, Ben Dooley and Hikari Hida contributed to the reporting.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2021/10/30/world/asia/japan-election-fumio-kishida.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos