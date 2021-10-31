BC Indigenous leaders ‘disgusted’ by Ottawa grievances over custody compensation, while federations vow to negotiate

Leaders from First Nations organizations across BC reacted angrily after the federal government announced late Friday that it would appeal the court’s latest order to compensate former adoptive children for discrimination.

Announcing its appeal against the Federal Court’s decision, Ottawa reiterated its commitment to reconciling and correcting decades of unequal funding between indigenous and non-indigenous children in care.

But indigenous organizations in BC, a province where many indigenous child welfare battles have been waged and won over decades, have questioned how reconciliation could be possible as the government fights in court.

“I was quite upset, disappointed and really disgusted,” Cheryl Casimer, political executive of the BC BC First Summit, told CBC News on Saturday.

Cheryl Casimer, political executive of the First BC Summit of nations, photo in 2019. (CBC)

“I had some difficulty sleeping just thinking about the decision and how it affects our children and our families on the ground,” she said.

“I still woke up upset. I think that will be the feeling for many of us for quite some time.”

Ottawa, meanwhile, says it remains committed to its promises of reconciliation with indigenous peoples and that its appeal against the child welfare discrimination decision is due to objections to the Canadian Human Rights Tribunal that has exceeded its authority.

Instead, the government hopes to negotiate an out-of-court settlement with the parties to correct unequal funding errors, ideally by the end of the year.

“We will work with the parties to establish an approach that will best serve the children,” Indigenous Services Minister Patty Hajdu said on Friday. “We will focus directly on reaching an out-of-court settlement and on the table.”

A ‘stagnation tactic’

The Federal Court upheld the Tribunal’s previous repeated rulings ordering payments to those affected by the child welfare system.

The court had ordered the federal government to pay $ 40,000 per child in the child welfare reserve system since 2006. That was the maximum the legal body could provide.

The government’s decision to appeal once again leaves some 50,000 indigenous children in oblivion as they await compensation for what the court ruled was discrimination.

Hajdu said her government will compensate families and survivors of the custody system. But federal attorneys argued that the court made a mistake when it ruled that the court “acted reasonably” when ordering financial payments to children and families.

First Nations organizations said they were ready to sit down at the negotiating table, but Casimer believes this is simply a “stall tactic”.

“The appeal is now on hold in the hope that we can reach some kind of agreement or negotiation,” Casimersaid said.

A national legal battle

British Columbia has been a key province in the First Nations’s fight for equal funding of child welfare, with several nations in the province regaining jurisdiction and authority over the care of their children.

Also, some indigenous communities in the province are moving forward to implement federal bill C-92, which allows First Nations to claim child welfare jurisdiction.

Fed bans indigenous child welfare lawsuits in hopes of reaching agreement Cindy Blackstock, executive director of the First Nations Child and Family Care Society and one of the leading figures facing the federations, says “if we sit down and talk to them it will work, well. If not, we will go back again. “courtrooms, because we have been successful here.” 7:20

For more than a decade, the national legal battle over funding for child welfare services was waged by the First Nations Child and Family Care Association, led by Cindy Blackstock. Blackstock is Gitxsan, dating back to BC

“Cindy Blackstock is incomparable and she is a warrior,” Casimer said. “If it hadn’t been for her and her team’s efforts, it would never have come to light the way it happened.”

“They have spent a lot of energy and time fighting the federal government over this issue … spending 14 years fighting legal battles. It is so unacceptable.”

Also, the issue with Blackstock was the Assembly of First Nations. According to Terry Teegee, Regional Chief of BC AFN, Friday’s federal move was not surprising, but disappointing.

“It is certainly disappointing that the federal government chose to take this path,” Teegeein said in an interview with CBC News. “Rather, we would like to see them do what the Canadian Court of Human Rights said to pay compensation to our children.”

“But I’m not surprised that they took this position, given that they did not implement the decisions over 20,” he said.

“They have lost years … fighting this in court”

Grand Chief Stewart Phillip, president of the UN Union of Indian Chiefs, called the Trudeau government’s promise of reconciliation “false” in light of Friday’s legal ruling.

In a statement, Phillip said that “instead of choosing to rectify the problem and provide equal treatment for the children of the First Nations, they have lost years and hundreds of thousands of dollars fighting this in court.”

“Canada must stop this complete mess,” Phillip said, “and instead commit to providing resources to end the current epidemic of First Nations child welfare.”

For Casimer and Teegee, many indigenous leaders are skeptical of the federal government’s offer of a negotiated compensation agreement. They say that if the talks fail to produce an equal result, the court battle will resume with Ottawa.

“They should not have done that,” Casimer said. “This is work that could have already happened. Pay the compensation, then negotiate the rest.”

“Let’s start with $ 40,000 and get them out.”