International
Compensation for indigenous children is not equal to justice: Chief of AFN – National
Talks starting Monday between indigenous leaders and the federal government over a possible solution to the court-ordered compensation for First Nations children could signal the way to reconciliation, the head of the First Nations Assembly said on Saturday.
RoseAnne Archibald said the talks are scheduled to last until December and indigenous leaders are prepared to meet face-to-face with government representatives.
The federal government announced that it plans to challenge in the Federal Court of Appeals a decision ordering Ottawa to pay compensation to First Nations children displaced from their homes, but also said the parties have agreed to work toward a resolution by December. .
Read more:
Ottawa stops indictment for indigenous compensation, will work to reach agreement
“We are closer than we have been before,” Archibald said. “So … this is an important part of why the AFN executive committee, which is all the regional chiefs across Canada, has agreed to enter into these intensive negotiations to see if we can reach a solution that it’s right.”
In 2016, the Canadian Court of Human Rights found that Ottawa discriminated against First Nations children by knowingly underfunding children and family services for those living in reserve.
In a joint statement Friday after the appeal was filed, Indigenous Services Minister Patty Hajdu, Crown and Indigenous Relations Minister Marc Miller and Justice Minister David Lametti said the parties “agreed to adjourn the trial” for the court ruling. .
Miller says a ‘serious discussion’ is needed to determine how the compensation will be distributed
Archibald said she could not discuss in-depth details of the close talks, but backed the human rights court’s statement that the children were entitled to $ 40,000 in federal compensation.
The court said every First Nations child, along with their parents or grandparents, who were separated because of this chronic underfunding, were entitled to receive $ 40,000 in federal compensation, which was the maximum amount they could give.
It is estimated that about 54,000 children and their families can qualify, which means that Ottawa may be online to pay more than $ 2 billion.
Archibald said any federal compensation paid to indigenous children displaced from their homes would be a recognition of the damages caused, but does not remedy the damage caused in the process.
She said compensation does not equate to justice.
But the national chief said a compensation solution would signal that the government is on track to that end, as well as end discrimination against First Nations children.
“Compensation is a legal recognition that you have been harmed and that you deserve to be compensated for that harm,” Archibald said. “If we reach a solution, it will signal that we are on the right track.”
Miller details why the government is banning the indictment filed for indigenous compensation
Archibald, elected national chief in July, said she has “reasonable and fair” expectations that the federal government and indigenous nations will move together toward reconciliation.
“That healing path forward together will be based on concrete actions, rather than discussions and words,” she said.
Indigenous groups have been highly critical of the federal government’s decision to appeal, with some welcoming the settlement talks while others called it a stalled tactic.
“Our Children of the First Nations are our most vital and valuable resource,” Chief Bobby Cameron said in a statement from the Saskatchewan Federation of Indigenous Sovereign Nations.
Read more:
Ottawa should not appeal the court order to pay indigenous children: lawyers
“This federal government has taken them from their homes and communities and then dragged them through years of litigation and courts,” he said. “Enough is enough.”
The Governing Council of the First Nations of BC, which represents the political wing of the province’s three main indigenous organizations, said in a statement that the government must fulfill its obligations to children.
“Nothing changes if nothing changes, and we demand that this government put its money where it has its mouth,” said Grand Chief Stewart Phillip, of the BC Indian Chiefs Union. “Stop fighting the children of the First Nations in court, protect our rights and take action that supports meaningful and real reconciliation.”
© 2021 The Canadian Press
Sources
2/ https://globalnews.ca/news/8338231/compensation-indigenous-children-afn-chief/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]