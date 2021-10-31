International
What you need to know about the Banff Center 2021 Mountain Film and Book Festival
46th Anniversary Banff Center Mountain Film and Book Festival, one of the country ’s most popular festivals, will take place this year as a hybrid event from October 30 to November 7, 2021. The event features nine days filled with stories of long journeys, innovative expeditions and extraordinary achievements, shown by adventurers, photographers, authors and filmmakers from all over the world.
The festival will be a mix of selected live events at the Banff Centers, newly renovated at the Jenny Belzberg Theater, complemented by a powerful online film program. This innovative format will allow festival fans from afar to tune in to the comfort of their own homes. The hybrid format will also include a virtual marketplace, exclusive content for Festival holders and some live events in downtown Banff and Canmore town.
The event features an impressive lineup of over 75 action-packed films, as well as world-class authors and guest speakers from around the world. Highlights of the festival include interviews with Emmy-nominated journalist and director, Subina Shresthas with Nima Jangmu Sherpa, Tshering Namgya Sherpa and Dawa Futi Sherpa, three Nepalese sisters trying to climb the highest peaks in the world (they successfully reached Everest in May 2021), explorer and environmentalist Soinndi. , and 2020 Piolet dOr award winner and author Steve Swenson.
< position="inread" progressive="" ad-id="article-0-inread" aria-hidden="true" role="presentation"/>
In an ever-changing world, there are some things you can count on. The stories and films screened at this year’s festival show that determination, inspiration and creativity all reign supreme.
Here are just a few of the highlights of the festivals:
October 31st: The Voices of Adventure – An Interview with Steve Swenson LIVE
Steve Swenson grew up in Seattle and started climbing at the age of 14. He has climbed for 53 years, including 20 expeditions to South Asia and visible climbing on K2 and Chomolungma (Mt. Everest) both without oxygen in the bottle. He was on the teams that won a Piolet dOr award in 2012 for the first climb of the Saser Kangri II (7518 m) and then back in 2020 for the first Link Sar climb (7041 m). He is married with two sons and after a 35-year engineering consulting career related to water and wastewater infrastructure projects, Swenson retired to become a full-time climber and climber. He is the author of the book Karakoram: Climbing through the Kashmir Conflict, which was shortlisted for the 2017 Banff Mountain Literature Prize. this year in Voices of Adventure.
November 7: Land and Movies – Feature Film LIVE
The adventure unfolds on four continents as an eagle hunter, a hawk whisper and a hawk runner awaken an ancient art of connecting with wildlife that is fading from sight and out of mind.
Flow Finding – Mixed Movies + | Virtual
What happens when you put your foot in the first holder and press up or when your shovel pierces the ground while setting a new footprint? With each step your body seeks to find the flow and in the end your mind finds peace. This program is about starting new trips and running the fee. This program includes a virtual presentation: 3 Sisters at 7 Summits. In May 2021, sisters Nima Jangmu, Tshering Namgya and Dawa Futi found themselves climbing to the top of Chomolungma (Mount Everest) together as a team. In doing so, they set a new record as the first three sisters to reach the highest point on earth. With the highest peak already under their belt, these three Nepalese inspirational climbers hope to empower and motivate women in Nepal and indeed across the planet.
World Travel – Mixed Movies + | Virtual
Find your way in the mountains of Turkey, experience the indigenous wisdom of Squamish, comb the shores of the Alaskan coastline, jump with harp eagles on the Gap Darien, and ski through the darkness on your way to the North Pole. These trips take you around the world, away from the comfort of your sofa. This program includes a virtual presentation by Mandip Singh Soin. Mandip shares stories of early exploitation of mountaineering in the Indian Himalayas and some of his most memorable expeditions that have taken him to more than forty-five countries and seven continents.
Sources
2/ https://www.forbes.com/sites/sandramacgregor/2021/10/30/what-you-need-to-know-about-the-2021-banff-centre-mountain-film-and-book-festival/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]