What you need to know about the Banff Center 2021 Mountain Film and Book Festival

The Banff Center Mountain Film and Book Festival offers many virtual and personal events.

46th Anniversary Banff Center Mountain Film and Book Festival, one of the country ’s most popular festivals, will take place this year as a hybrid event from October 30 to November 7, 2021. The event features nine days filled with stories of long journeys, innovative expeditions and extraordinary achievements, shown by adventurers, photographers, authors and filmmakers from all over the world.

The festival will be a mix of selected live events at the Banff Centers, newly renovated at the Jenny Belzberg Theater, complemented by a powerful online film program. This innovative format will allow festival fans from afar to tune in to the comfort of their own homes. The hybrid format will also include a virtual marketplace, exclusive content for Festival holders and some live events in downtown Banff and Canmore town.

The event features an impressive lineup of over 75 action-packed films, as well as world-class authors and guest speakers from around the world. Highlights of the festival include interviews with Emmy-nominated journalist and director, Subina Shresthas with Nima Jangmu Sherpa, Tshering Namgya Sherpa and Dawa Futi Sherpa, three Nepalese sisters trying to climb the highest peaks in the world (they successfully reached Everest in May 2021), explorer and environmentalist Soinndi. , and 2020 Piolet dOr award winner and author Steve Swenson.

In an ever-changing world, there are some things you can count on. The stories and films screened at this year’s festival show that determination, inspiration and creativity all reign supreme.

Here are just a few of the highlights of the festivals:

October 31st: The Voices of Adventure – An Interview with Steve Swenson LIVE

Steve Swenson grew up in Seattle and started climbing at the age of 14. He has climbed for 53 years, including 20 expeditions to South Asia and visible climbing on K2 and Chomolungma (Mt. Everest) both without oxygen in the bottle. He was on the teams that won a Piolet dOr award in 2012 for the first climb of the Saser Kangri II (7518 m) and then back in 2020 for the first Link Sar climb (7041 m). He is married with two sons and after a 35-year engineering consulting career related to water and wastewater infrastructure projects, Swenson retired to become a full-time climber and climber. He is the author of the book Karakoram: Climbing through the Kashmir Conflict, which was shortlisted for the 2017 Banff Mountain Literature Prize. this year in Voices of Adventure.

November 7: Land and Movies – Feature Film LIVE

The adventure unfolds on four continents as an eagle hunter, a hawk whisper and a hawk runner awaken an ancient art of connecting with wildlife that is fading from sight and out of mind.

Flow Finding – Mixed Movies + | Virtual

What happens when you put your foot in the first holder and press up or when your shovel pierces the ground while setting a new footprint? With each step your body seeks to find the flow and in the end your mind finds peace. This program is about starting new trips and running the fee. This program includes a virtual presentation: 3 Sisters at 7 Summits. In May 2021, sisters Nima Jangmu, Tshering Namgya and Dawa Futi found themselves climbing to the top of Chomolungma (Mount Everest) together as a team. In doing so, they set a new record as the first three sisters to reach the highest point on earth. With the highest peak already under their belt, these three Nepalese inspirational climbers hope to empower and motivate women in Nepal and indeed across the planet.

World Travel – Mixed Movies + | Virtual

Find your way in the mountains of Turkey, experience the indigenous wisdom of Squamish, comb the shores of the Alaskan coastline, jump with harp eagles on the Gap Darien, and ski through the darkness on your way to the North Pole. These trips take you around the world, away from the comfort of your sofa. This program includes a virtual presentation by Mandip Singh Soin. Mandip shares stories of early exploitation of mountaineering in the Indian Himalayas and some of his most memorable expeditions that have taken him to more than forty-five countries and seven continents.