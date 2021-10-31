IATA travel app weeks away from launch as international borders shrink

Australians will be flying overseas in a few days and the new technology to make sure you are always safe from Covid is not far behind.

Traveling to a post-Covid world will be very different.

With different rules in each country, and coronavirus outbreaks still putting places in closure, airlines have had to return to the drawing board to ensure travel is still easy and safe.

The International Air Transport Association (IATA) has been working with airlines around the world for months, including Qantas, to develop a travel permit that will comply with Covid regulations, regardless of where you are flying.

Speaking at Sydney International Airport yesterday, ahead of Qantas’ global resumption on Monday, airline customer chief Stephanie Tully said Qantas was determined to “hold the hand” of their passengers from the moment they booked a flight.

Featuring Qantas app prototypes and the IATA travel card, which may change over the coming weeks, Ms. Tully went through the steps passengers would take after booking a flight.

Ms Tully said Qantas planned to “assist our customers every step of the way”.

“No one should show up at the airport without knowing exactly what they should have done to board the flight,” she added.

“We have developed several technologies, a world-first technology, that will help us virtually retain our customers in flight.”

Ms Tully said Qantas will start sending texts and notices for applications once a customer reserves with them about the latest government and travel requirements.

“Where it becomes particularly important is seven days out of a flight, then you have to start doing some things … so depending on the destination request, in seven days out we will contact customers so they know that what to do in terms of travel … we will provide a checklist by SMS and email of exactly what customers should do, “she said.

“Four days out, again we will send SMS to all customers because at that point you will need a PCR test, so we are making sure our customers know they need to do this and where they can do it . “

Customers can also get a discount on their PCR test if they book through Qantas.com, Ms. Tully added.

Qantas will send another alarm closer to the day of departure, reminding customers to check in and making sure they have all the necessary documents to fly.

The process will become even more efficient when the IATA application comes online. It will synchronize a passenger’s vaccination status and negative test result with the airline system.

The IATA application will be available online in December at the latest.

Through the IATA app, travelers will upload their vaccination certificate and any Covid test related to their trip.

“This will connect to our registration systems and you will get a big green sign,” Ms. Tully said.

“So basically when you arrive at the airport, all you will have to share with our staff is that big sign and your boarding pass and you are ready to go.

“Over the next few weeks, this will be done progressively, but from day one we will guide our customers so that the journey is easy.”

The IATA travel app will also include a map showing where overseas travelers can be tested if this is a country requirement.

The app will also send you messages when test results are available.

“Find out if you have the right to travel,” the app says.

Ms. Tully said the coronavirus situation was constantly changing and she hoped things would change soon.

“New technology, for example the IATA travel card, that will further improve travel,” she said.

“The post-Covid travel world will continue to evolve over the next 12 months, so our job at Qantas is to help our customers through these changes.

“What exists next week will probably not exist in the coming months; testing will probably change, the quarantine as we know it has already changed. ”