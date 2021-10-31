A bomb blast near Yemen’s Aden airport has killed at least a dozen people





At least 12 civilians, including children, were killed Saturday in a car bomb blast near Aden airport, the interim capital of the Yemeni government, security officials said.

“Twelve civilians were killed in an explosion” near Aden airport and “there are also serious injuries,” said the official, who spoke on condition of anonymity. Another security official confirmed the number. A spokesman for the Southern Transitional Council (STC) – part of the Yemeni government – said the blast was caused by a car bomb. “A car bomb exploded, killing a number of our peaceful citizens, including children, and injuring a number of other civilians,” STC spokesman Ali al-Kathiri said in a statement. The blast comes almost three weeks after six people were killed in a car bomb attack targeting the governor of Aden, who survived. AFP footage on Saturday showed people pulling a body out of a vehicle that had been completely destroyed as firefighters extinguished the blaze nearby. The internationally recognized government moved to Aden from the capital Sanaa in 2014, forced by Huthi, who are fighting loyalists of the Saudi-backed Yemeni government. A Saudi-led military coalition intervened in the 2015 Yemeni war. No one has yet claimed responsibility for Saturday’s blast, which is the deadliest in the area since December last year, when an attack targeting cabinet members exploded at Aden airport. At least 26 people, including three members of the International Committee of the Red Cross, were killed and dozens injured when blasts rocked the airport at the time as ministers disembarked from a plane. All cabinet members were reported unharmed, in what some ministers accused of being a Huthi attack. Children killed in Taez Also Saturday, three children were killed and three others seriously injured in a neighborhood of Yemen’s third city of Taez, by what state media said were rebel mortar attacks. “The Iranian-backed Huthi militia targeted the Al-Kamp neighborhood with … shells, which led to the death of three children,” the new Saba news agency said. One of the injured children had her legs amputated and all three were “in critical condition”, she added. A security official told AFP that the three children killed were brothers. A doctor at Taez Hospital confirmed the report to AFP and said the number could rise. Taez is a city of 600,000 under government control in southwestern Yemen, a country that has been at war for the past seven years. In recent weeks, fighting has intensified around the government’s only remaining northern stronghold – the city of Marib in the oil-rich province of the same name. The coalition has said it has killed about 2,000 rebels around the city in almost daily attacks since Oct. 11. Yemen is also home to al-Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula, which launches periodic attacks against two militants lined up with local authorities and insurgents. Tens of thousands of people, mostly civilians, have been killed and millions displaced in the Yemen conflict, which the United Nations has called the worst humanitarian crisis in the world. (AFP)

