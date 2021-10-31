Sophomore college students see campus for the first time





MILWAUKEE A student dream of walking on their college campus for the first time is a dream that has not been realized for college students across the country due to the pandemic. The same goes for 19-year-old Danayt Raied. She is the second student in Alverno College and an international student from Ethiopia. Although Danayts is the second year attending the higher education institution, it is the first year he is on campus in person. “She ‘s crazy, she said, still amazed at the fact that she could finally step on her college campus. I really like it here. Mixed with the general joy she feels are also periods of sadness. She misses family. Her parents and brother still live in Ethiopia, which is a time difference of eight hours away. What keeps him going are their daily conversations on FaceTime. My dad and I train together in the morning through FaceTime, she said. Well, it’s breakfast for me. Danayt has a close relationship with her family, which made it even harder for her to move to Wisconsin at just 16 years old. She moved on her own after her parents pushed her to look for a better future. I was looking at boarding schools in the US and came across the Youth Initiative, which is in a really small town, she said. It’s a small school and I grew up in the city all my life, so I was ready for a change. Youth Initiative is the high school that Danayt attended in Virocqua, Wisconsin. She eventually moved in with a host family. It is the same family she lived with while taking classes virtually during the pandemic her first year at Alverno College. It was really stressful at first, but I was surrounded by really nice and supportive people, she said. That made it easier for me. Danayt is studying to become a nurse, a dream she knew would only come true outside her own country. The college works differently in Ethiopia because you can not choose your direction, she explained. You take the national exam and based on your result, the government decides what direction you should study and what you are good at. Danayt said she looks forward to continuing this new adventure at her college of dreams, which she traveled more than 7,000 miles to achieve. I feel very good to be on campus in person, she said. Slightly less than 13,000 international students studied at a Wisconsin college during the 2020 school year. The figures are slightly below 2019 and 2018. The same figures show that 42% of the international students in the state are from China. According to Institute of International Education.

