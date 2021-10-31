How can we grow new forests if we do not have enough trees to plant? | Trees and forests

Promises to plant trees fall from the lips of politicians like leaves in the fall, especially during elections and climate summits. However, the government’s ambitious planting targets are likely to be lacking because there are not enough trees or people to plant them, key forestry figures have warned.

Growing demand means that nurseries are already running out of trees, barely weeks after the planting season, according to the Horticulture Trade Association. And the shortage of workers needed to grow, replant and feed healthy trees has been exacerbated by Brexit and under-investment in workforce training, according to the Charter Institute of Forestry (ICF).

George Eustice, secretary of environment, announced in May that the government planned to triple tree planting in England to meet a UK-wide target of 30,000 hectares (74,100 hectares) per year by 2024, equivalent to at least 90 million trees.

The promise of the 2019 manifesto was almost half of what most other parties wanted and trees are a vital part of the global response to the climate crisis, but Confor, who represents the UK forest industry, said the government is undermined this objective making it very difficult. that landowners in England obtain approval for tree planting schemes.

While Scotland is well placed to meet its target of 18,000 acres, the Welsh government has only recently realized the degree of commitment needed, said Stuart Goodall, chief executive of Confors.

With England, what has been very frustrating for me is that the government is not throwing away the kitchen sink for that. She has not learned lessons from anywhere else where there has been progress in planting, as in Scotland, and is trying to impart planting species of trees that have been pulled too tight and thus is undermining her ability to achieve her objectives.

Several schemes are in place as part of the 640 million Nature for Climate Fund, including the Urban Tree Challenge Fund, which aims to plant 134,000 trees in English cities. The scheme has been delayed in some local metropolitan authorities, which have not been able to purchase seedlings because the necessary funds have not been released. The Forest Commission said it had received 45 applications and was working on them.

If the money is not released from the fund soon, there may be some trees left to plant. Coles Nurseries is one of the largest tree nurseries in England, growing 250,000 new seedlings and trees a year in the East Midlands, mostly for local authorities and construction firms. Vince Edwards, the company’s customer development manager, said there was already a shortage of some stocks less than a month after the fruit season. The trees are selling very, very fast, he said.

Coles had 2,500 Quercus oaks in stock, but I have already sold 2,000 of them and keep in mind that our sales year started on October 1st. This is the number of confirmed orders executed. I have another 4500 stocks growing, but they won’t be ready until summer.

He said the climate commitment was a great opportunity, but it would be difficult for Coles to expand his operations as this would require the purchase of more land.

It’s a fantastic thing [to plant more trees]. But this can not happen without consultation and planning alone. We have a strong customer base. If someone comes and says I want half a million trees, I can not do that because I have clients we trade with for 30 or 40 years. So I need a couple of years notice.

James Clark, policy director at the Horticultural Trade Association, said the situation in Coles was shared by other HTA members. Currently the demand is exceeding the supply with full capacity nurseries, he said.

Planting has steadily declined from an average of about 25,000 hectares per year in 1989 to about 10,000 by 2010, according to the House of Commons library. The government previously failed to meet its 2015 target of planting 11 million trees on about 5,000 hectares by 2020.

Clark said a major problem for growers was labor shortages, which had worsened since Brexit. The government scheme of seasonal agricultural workers, which allowed 30,000 foreign workers in the UK last year, is less than the 70,000 that the industry wants to operate only during the summer, so tree workers are not included.

Shireen Chambers, ICF chief executive, said the forest workforce needed a 72% increase to meet the climate crisis targets. We have serious concerns about the lack of skills in our sector, which we believe endangers climate targets, she said. Trees have definitely raised the political agenda and they are seen as a cheap and easy solution to meet our net zero target. Well, it’s not that cheap and easy, even if it’s easier than banning the use of fossil fuels. Not everyone can go out and plant trees in the ground.

Game of Thrones actor Bella Ramsey after planting trees for the Woodland Trust. The conservation charity has pledged to plant 50 million trees by 2025 to help tackle climate change. Photo: Philip Formby / PA

Only Bangor University still offers a degree in forestry, Chambers said, after Oxford, Aberdeen and Edinburgh abandoned their undergraduate programs in recent decades.

Chambers said that because 80% of the timber used in the UK was imported, the UK was contracting many of its climate problems.

It is really unfair of the government to say that we want to go down to net zero by planting trees. It is the only part of the solution. They were the second largest net importer in the world, after China. We were getting it from many countries that have difficulty in trying to meet any kind of climate mitigation target. And what we were doing was throwing our problems somewhere else.

Many native species such as oak and beech were imported from Europe until 2019, when the government introduced biosafety rules aimed at preventing the spread of disease. Further restrictions may be imposed on other species.

The government cannot have both ways, Clark said. If imports are declining, then we should see bigger investments and more focus on UK production, but we just weren’t seeing that at the moment.

People working in forest management say the process of seeking approval for new plantings has become increasingly complex and is becoming just as complex as the city planning system. Grants for the transformation of agricultural land into forest land depend on the inclusion of a mixture of native deciduous trees alongside commercial varieties such as conifers that grow faster and can be cultivated more easily. Charities, including the Woodland Trust, place more emphasis on slower-growing native species because they absorb more carbon than conifers.

Debates over tree mixes for individual projects cause delays, and demand for many local trees could make projects uneconomical for farmers considering transforming land used for food, a consultant said. This may prevent the forest from being planted at all.

Local authorities for smaller towns and cities are buying more and more agricultural land on the outskirts of cities to turn it into forested areas. Trees are seen as increasingly important in reducing the impact of the climate crisis in urban areas because leaf cover can significantly lower summer temperatures, reduce the need for air conditioning and improve air quality.

A Forest Commission spokesman said the commission was pleased to receive a large number of applications to the Urban Tree Challenge Fund this year. Forty-five applications have been successful and we have already issued a number of deals.

We appreciate the need to reach agreements to allow the trees to be ordered for planting this season and are working hard to work out the remaining arrangements soon.

The government said it had confidence in meeting the 30,000-hectare target by the end of this parliament.