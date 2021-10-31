Joe Biden to meet with Erdogan and face world press on his final day in Rome





Biden’s meeting Sunday morning with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdo .an, broadcast to reporters on Saturday evening by a senior administration official, was not previously part of Biden’s public plan. The match comes about a week after Erdogan ordered 10 ambassadors – including those from the US, France and Germany – to be declared “persona non grata” after calling for the release of jailed Turkish businessman and philanthropist Osman Kavala.

“Certainly, the President will show that we must find a way to avoid crises like the current one, and swift action will not benefit the US-Turkey partnership and alliance,” the administration official told reporters in Rome, adding that the two leaders are expected to discuss Libya and their defense relationship.

The two leaders last met face-to-face in June at NATO headquarters in Brussels, a meeting that Biden said was “positive and productive”. It was a closely followed meeting after Biden in April became the first U.S. president in decades to recognize the Ottoman-era massacre of Armenians as genocide – a move that risked a possible break with Turkey but signaled a commitment to rights. global human.

According to the White House, the President will “host an event on global supply chain resilience through pandemic and G20 margin recovery, to coordinate with leaders on short- and long-term supply chain challenges, and improve international coordination on it.” all aspects of the supply chain. ”

He will also attend two G20 sessions on climate and other sustainable developments, according to the administration official. Earlier this month, the IMF lowered its US growth forecast for 2021 by one percentage point – the most for any G7 economy – due to supply chain disruptions and weakening consumption. And as supply chain disruptions pushed up consumer prices and slowed economic recovery, Moody’s Analytics warned that the disruptions “will worsen before they improve.” Moody’s noted differences in the way countries are fighting Covid-19, with China aiming for zero cases while the United States is “more willing to live with Covid-19 as an endemic disease”. The firm also cited the lack of a “joint global effort to ensure the smooth operation” of the worldwide logistics and transportation network. The administration official said Biden “will also have some announcements about our national reserves of critical minerals and metals, our resources we will devote to trade facilitation to reduce blockages at major ports around the world”. “He will have some more steps to announce tomorrow,” the official added. White House National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said Thursday that the U.S. expects some “strong results” from Sunday’s supply chain meeting, which will include “a group of like-minded states from multiple continents.” to talk about how we can better coordinate to deal with both short-term supply chain disruptions and challenges and long-term supply chain resilience. “ Biden coordinated with French President Emmanuel Macron on the issue during their bilateral meeting on Friday, according to a White House official. Moreover, Sullivan said the President is expected to make announcements about “the capacity to have modern and effective and capable and flexible stocks”. The group “is working towards agreement with other participants on a set of principles and parameters about how we collectively manage and create resilient supply chains in the future.” The president will also hold a solo press conference Sunday afternoon ahead of the United Nations Climate Summit on Monday in Glasgow, Scotland. This will be Biden’s first personal press conference since what he did in mid-June in Geneva, Switzerland, following a summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin. Biden’s engagements with journalists have been somewhat limited throughout this first part of his trip through Europe. While the American press was allowed to ask questions in the room with Biden and Macron before their bilateral meeting in Rome, they were completely excluded from the President’s meeting with Pope Francis. Footage of the meeting from inside the walls of the papal state was broadcast on Vatican Television.

CNN’s Matt Egan, Kate Sullivan and Kevin Liptak contributed to this report.

