Forecast MN | National news from the Associated Press





MN forecast for Tuesday, November 2, 2021 City / Town; Weather condition; High temperature (F); Low temperature (F); Wind direction; Wind speed (MPH); Humidity (%); Chance of rain. (%); UV index Aitkin; Partly sunny; 39; 24; WNW; 7; 65%; 19%; 1 Albert Lea; Mostly sunny; 42; 27; VP; 7; 59%; 6%; 3 Alexandria; Partly sunny; 40; 26; WNW; 12; 63%; 29%; 2 Anoka County; Partly sunny; 44; 29; WNW; 11; 56%; 29%; 2 Appleton; Partial sunlight; 42; 26; WNW; 10; 56%; 8%; 2 Austin; Mostly sunny; 44; 27; NW; 9; 60%; 6%; 3 Baudette; Rain and snow; 37; 28; WNW; 11; 70%; 62%; 1 Bemidji; A morning shower; 36; 24; NW; 11; 75%; 46%; 1 Benson; Partly sunny; 41; 27; NW; 10; 59%; 9%; 2 Berens River; Low Clouds; 34; 24; NNE; 7; 55%; 69%; 1 Bigfork; One or two storms; 39; 26; WNW; 6; 65%; 53%; 1 Brainerd; Partial sunlight; 41; 28; WNW; 9; 57%; 15%; 2 Brandon; An Afternoon Storm; 39; 27; NW; 10; 59%; 44%; 2 Buffalo; Partly sunny; 43; 28; WNW; 9; 57%; 30%; 2 Cambridge; Partly sunny; 43; 28; WNW; 8; 59%; 30%; 2 Canby; Mostly sunny; 44; 28; WNW; 9; 51%; 7%; 3 Carberry; Mostly cloudy; 38; 22; NW; 8; 55%; 37%; 1 Carman; Clouds and Sun; 49; 37; WSW; 9; 66%; 16%; 3 Churchill; Partly sunny; 42; 26; WNW; 9; 54%; 7%; 2 Cloquet; Partly sunny; 39; 25; WNW; 11; 65%; 27%; 1 Cook; Rain and snow shower; 37; 24; WNW; 9; 70%; 62%; 1 Crane Lake; Rain and snow; 36; 22; WNW; 6; 75%; 83%; 1 Crookston; Sunshine Periods; 38; 25; WNW; 8; 69%; 44%; 1 Dauphin; Afternoon Volumes; 38; 22; W; 10; 74%; 70%; 2 Deer wood; Sun and some clouds; 40; 27; WNW; 8; 61%; 17%; 1 Detroit Lakes; Partial Right; 38; 25; NW; 10; 69%; 30%; 1 Dodge Center; Mostly sunny; 43; 26; NW; 11; 54%; 7%; 3 Duluth; Clouds and sun; 41; 30; WNW; 11; 63%; 30%; 1 Duluth Sky Harbor; Fralla with shower; 43; 31; WNW; 15; 63%; 61%; 1 Elbow Lake; An Afternoon Storm; 35; 24; NP; 8; 74%; 56%; 1 Ely; Rain and snow; 37; 24; NW; 8; 69%; 77%; 1 Eveleth; An Afternoon Storm; 37; 25; WNW; 10; 72%; 52%; 1 Fairmont; Mostly sunny; 44; 26; WNW; 11; 59%; 6%; 3 Faribault; Partly sunny; 44; 28; NW; 9; 58%; 7%; 3 Fergus Falls; Partly sunny; 40; 26; NW; 9; 60%; 13%; 2 Fisher Branch; An Afternoon Storm; 37; 21; WNW; 9; 76%; 65%; 1 Flag Island; A little snow; 37; 28; NP; 15; 71%; 86%; 1 Flin Flon; A snowfall; 36; 27; WNW; 6; 65%; 84%; 2 Fosston; A morning shower; 35; 24; WNW; 9; 75%; 56%; 1 George Island; Little snow; 36; 30; N; 16; 86%; 86%; 0 Gillam; A Morning Storm; 28; 18; N; 11; 73%; 79%; 0 Gimli; Little snow; 39; 28; VP; 10; 54%; 66%; 1 Glencoe; Partly sunny; 43; 27; NW; 10; 58%; 8%; 2 Glenwood; Sun and some clouds; 40; 28; NW; 10; 58%; 29%; 2 Grand Marais; Rain / snow; 43; 29; NW; 8; 56%; 62%; 1 Grand Marais Airport; Rain and snow; 37; 21; NW; 8; 73%; 63%; 1 Grand Rapids; A Storm; 37; 26; NW; 11; 70%; 50%; 1 Granite Waterfall; Mostly sunny; 44; 26; NP; 9; 54%; 7%; 2 Gretna; Most killed; 47; 29; WSW; 6; 58%; 21%; 1 Hallock; Rain and snow; 40; 26; WNW; 10; 65%; 49%; 1 Hibbing; A surrounding storm; 36; 25; WNW; 9; 70%; 54%; 1 Hunters Point; Clouds and sun; 37; 29; NW; 9; 62%; 27%; 2 Hutchinson; Partial sunlight; 43; 28; NW; 9; 62%; 9%; 2 International Waterfalls; Clouds and Sun; 37; 28; NW; 9; 54%; 44%; 1 island; Cloud and sun; 38; 26; WNW; 8; 64%; 25%; 1 Jackson; Mostly sunny; 43; 24; NNW; 8; 52%; 4%; 3 Lakeville; Partial sunlight; 43; 28; WNW; 10; 59%; 10%; 2 Litchfield; Partly sunny; 43; 30; NW; 8; 58%; 10%; 2 Little Falls; Partly sunny; 41; 26; WNW; 6; 56%; 13%; 2 Long Prairie; Partly sunny; 40; 27; NW; 9; 57%; 30%; 2 Longville; Partly sunny; 38; 25; NW; 8; 69%; 70%; 1 Luverne; Mostly sunny; 43; 21; NNW; 7; 55%; 4%; 3 Lynn Lake; A little snow in the afternoon; 31; 21; ENE; 6; 77%; 60%; 1 Madison; Mostly sunny; 44; 28; WNW; 9; 53%; 7%; 2 Mankato; Mostly sunny; 43; 29; VP; 10; 55%; 7%; 3 Maple Lake; Partial right; 43; 28; WNW; 9; 56%; 30%; 2 Marshall; Rarely in the afternoon; 42; 25; WNW; 12; 58%; 6%; 3 Mcgregor; Sun and clouds; 39; 25; WNW; 7; 68%; 32%; 1 Melita; Increasing notes; 37; 21; VP; 7; 51%; 18%; 2 Minneapolis; Partial sunlight; 43; 30; NW; 9; 54%; 10%; 2 Minneapolis Crystal; Partly sunny; 43; 28; NW; 10; 53%; 29%; 2 Minneapolis Flying Cloud; Partly sunny; 44; 29; NW; 10; 55%; 8%; 2 Montevideo; Partial sunlight; 43; 28; WNW; 8; 55%; 7%; 2 Moorhead; Sun and some clouds; 41; 28; NW; 9; 63%; 15%; 2 Moose Lake; Clouds and Sun; 41; 25; WNW; 7; 62%; 32%; 1 Received; Partial sunlight; 41; 27; WNW; 8; 60%; 15%; 2 Morden; Cloudy turn; 39; 25; VP; 9; 53%; 56%; 2 Morris; Partly sunny; 41; 27; NW; 11; 59%; 8%; 2 E re (Ulm); Mostly sunny; 43; 26; NW; 10; 57%; 7%; 3 House of Norway; Low clouds; 33; 20; NNW; 8; 81%; 69%; 0 Oakpoint Marine; Mostly cloudy; 40; 31; NNW; 13; 46%; 71%; 2 Olivia; Partial sunlight; 41; 27; NP; 9; 63%; 8%; 2 Orr; Rain and snow; 37; 24; WNW; 8; 78%; 61%; 1 Ortonville; Partly sunny; 41; 28; NW; 9; 53%; 8%; 2 Owatonna; Mostly sunny; 43; 27; WNW; 9; 56%; 7%; 3 Park Rapids; Partly sunny; 38; 26; NW; 10; 66%; 18%; 1 Paynesville; Partial sunlight; 41; 29; NW; 9; 59%; 10%; 2 Pilot tumulus; Cloudy turns; 36; 20; NW; 11; 75%; 34%; 1 Pinawa; Light afternoon snow; 38; 29; WNW; 7; 54%; 82%; 0 Pine River; An Afternoon Storm; 39; 25; NP; 7; 68%; 45%; 1 pipeline stone; Mostly sun; 42; 23; NNW; 8; 53%; 4%; 3 Portage Southport; A Morning Storm; 39; 25; NW; 9; 57%; 66%; 1 Preston; Mostly sunny; 43; 26; WNW; 10; 60%; 7%; 3 Princeton; Partial sunlight; 43; 26; WNW; 8; 58%; 29%; 2 Red wing; Partly sunny; 45; 28; WNW; 8; 52%; 9%; 2 Redwood Falls; Mostly Sunny; 43; 26; WNW; 10; 59%; 7%; 3 Rochester; Partly sunny; 44; 28; WNW; 11; 56%; 5%; 3 Roseau; Low Clouds Can Split; 40; 28; WNW; 9; 64%; 30%; 1 Rush City; Partly sunny; 41; 26; WNW; 8; 60%; 14%; 2 Shoal Lake; Thick Clouds; 35; 21; NP; 8; 60%; 24%; 2 Silver Bay; Partly sunny; 40; 28; NW; 7; 58%; 43%; 1 Slayton; Mostly sunny; 42; 24; NNW; 8; 53%; 6%; 3 Jug St. Paul; Partly sunny; 44; 30; NW; 9; 55%; 12%; 2 Sprague; An afternoon storm; 39; 27; WNW; 9; 66%; 70%; 1 Saint Cloud; Partly sunny; 42; 28; PNP; 9; 55%; 30%; 2 St. James; Mostly sunny; 42; 25; NW; 9; 56%; 6%; 3 St. Paul; Partly sunny; 45; 31; WNW; 10; 53%; 10%; 2 St. Paul Lake; Partly sunny, cold; 43; 29; NW; 10; 54%; 12%; 2 Stanton; Partly sunny; 44; 27; NW; 11; 56%; 9%; 2 Clips; Partly sunny; 40; 25; NW; 9; 64%; 14%; 2 Swan River; Clouds and Sun; 37; 26; WNW; 8; 66%; 37%; 1 After; An afternoon storm; 36; 24; WNW; 9; 71%; 74%; 1 Thief River Falls; An Afternoon Storm; 37; 26; WNW; 10; 64%; 45%; 1 Thompson; Low Clouds; 31; 17; NW; 7; 75%; 36%; 0 Tracy; Mostly sunny; 42; 25; NW; 8; 53%; 6%; 3 Two harbors; Clouds and sun; 42; 28; WNW; 9; 62%; 34%; 1 Victoria Beach; Flurries; 38; 29; NNW; 13; 72%; 94%; 0 Wadena; Sun and some clouds; 39; 25; WNW; 8; 64%; 14%; 2 War route; Rain and snow; 39; 26; WNW; 10; 67%; 54%; 1 Wasagaming; Back with cloud; 34; 21; NW; 7; 65%; 32%; 2 Waseca; Mostly sunny; 42; 26; WNW; 9; 57%; 7%; 3 Waskish; Some sun, a storm; 39; 26; NW; 10; 73%; 51%; 1 Wheaton; Partly sunny; 41; 28; NW; 9; 59%; 12%; 2 Willmar; Sun and some clouds; 41; 28; WNW; 11; 58%; 8%; 2 Wilson Creek Weir; Sun and clouds; 40; 23; WNW; 8; 56%; 74%; 1 Young; Mostly sunny; 42; 23; VP; 8; 57%; 6%; 3 Winnipeg; A morning storm; 38; 25; NW; 5; 68%; 81%; 1 Winnipeg Forks; A Morning Storm; 38; 25; NW; 5; 68%; 81%; 1 Winona; Partly sunny; 46; 29; WNW; 8; 59%; 7%; 3 Worthington; Rare in the afternoon; 44; 23; NW; 11; 56%; 4%; 3

