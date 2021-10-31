The lack of major world leaders depends on Biden’s first G-20

In place of the missing leaders of China, Russia, Japan and Mexico were lower-level ministers sent to their home countries, a handful of the lesser-known among some of the globe’s most prominent leaders.

However, the decision to give up one of the most important diplomatic events in the world only feeds the feeling that Xi and Putin have become less concerned about global cooperation as their countries withdraw international condemnation of cyberattacks, military aggression and abuses. human rights. For leaders who have dramatically consolidated power, it was unlikely that their subordinates at summits would be empowered to make important decisions alongside heads of state.

The absence of Xi and Putin helps and deters Biden

White House officials insist that the absence of Putin and Xi at this weekend’s conference is not, in fact, a missed opportunity. Instead, they suggest the gap has allowed the United States and European leaders to set the agenda and spur discussion on topics important to them, such as climate and the fight against the global pandemic.

However, for almost every major issue to be discussed at the G20 – climate, Covid, an energy crisis, supply chain blockages, Iran’s nuclear ambitions – Western countries need to work with Russia and China to make significant progress. And Biden, who has expressed a preference for personal summits, is deprived of a critical opportunity to use his well-known brand of personal diplomacy in some of the world’s toughest puzzles.

“I think that shows to some extent their priorities,” said Ambassador Richard Haass, president of the Council on Foreign Relations, of Xi and Putin’s decision to participate only virtually in this weekend’s G20.

“It is only a possibility if you translate it into reality,” Haass added. “Can you get the Europeans, for example, to pursue a serious policy towards China, trade and investment, or threaten them with sanctions if they use force against Taiwan? Will the Europeans reduce their dependence on Russian energy? So “We can talk about opportunities in general, but I think there are real questions about what we can translate into politics and reality.”

Neither Putin nor Xi are solitary diplomats; the two speak regularly with foreign counterparts, including a phone call between Biden and Xi last month and a closely followed summit with Putin and Biden in Switzerland in June.

The two were signatories to the Iran nuclear deal, which Biden is seeking to restore, and both have attended climate summits convened this year by the White House. Russia and China have also taken a leading role in communicating with the Taliban following the invasion of Afghanistan following the US withdrawal.

However, their commitments are often selective and have not prevented them from running their countries against the international order.

In the week before the G20, Russian warships staged a landing in Crimea, a territory in Ukraine annexed by Moscow in 2014, and it was revealed that Russian hackers after a successful 2020 breach of US federal agencies have been trying in recent months. to penetrate the US. and European government networks.

Meanwhile, China has increased its military flights to Taiwan’s airspace. The status of the island nation and its relationship with the US – always a difficult issue for Beijing rulers – are now among the sharpest points of contention in the increasingly tense US-China relationship.

Even without Xi at the summit, China has turned out to be a consistent topic of conversation.

“This has been a central topic of conversation, not as a kind of bloc formation or new Cold War-style engagement, but rather as tackling a very complex challenge in a clear and highly coordinated way,” said one. senior administration official. .

Side discussions are missing

In video comments played at the G20 on Saturday, both Xi and Putin raised concerns about global vaccination efforts, and each complained that their countries’ shocks were not being recognized by international bodies. They were expected to practically attend additional sessions later in the summit, but because they are not attending in person, they will not be able to pursue their concerns with other leaders.

Often, the most substantive discussions at international summits take place on the sidelines of formal plenary sessions, which are carefully written and rarely produce unexpected news.

On the sidelines of the 2016 G20 summit in China, then-President Barack Obama pushed Putin into a corner and told him to “wait for him” as revelations surfaced about Russia’s massive cyber-interference ahead of the presidential election. that year.

At the G20 two years later, Putin found himself at a leaders’ dinner talking to then-President Donald Trump without any staff or record holders present. At the same summit, held in Buenos Aires, Trump met with Xi on the sidelines and agreed to resume stalled trade talks.

Early in his presidency, after aides arranged virtual “visits” by world leaders to mimic the importation of a White House invitation, Biden complained that the meetings seemed silent and lacked the warmth of a face-to-face meeting.

“There is no substitute, as you know those of you who have covered me for a while, for a face-to-face dialogue between leaders. None,” Biden said in June after concluding a personal summit with Putin in Geneva.

Earlier this summer, the White House saw the G20 this weekend as a potential venue for Biden’s first personal meeting with Xi since becoming president, a key opportunity to control as tensions escalate between Washington and Beijing. In meetings and phone calls, US officials praised China’s interest in hosting such a meeting.

However, over time it became clear that such a meeting would be unlikely. The White House has said there is still no set date for a virtual meeting between Biden and Xi, though it is expected to take place before the end of the year.

“They will be able to sit so close face to face that technology allows them to see each other and spend considerable time passing over the full agenda,” said national security adviser Jake Sullivan before Biden left for Europe. .

These kinds of meetings will not be possible in Rome, at least with Xi or Putin. Biden had a number of informal talks with leaders who decided to attend and met for more substantive talks with French President Emmanuel Macron to settle a dispute involving nuclear-powered submarines.

China remains ahead and center

The absence of Xi does not mean that China has fallen off the agenda here; European leaders are watching closely as tensions escalate between Washington and Beijing, particularly over Taiwan.

In an interview with CNN this week, the Taiwanese president acknowledged for the first time the presence of US troops on the island for training purposes, a major development that was not well received in Beijing. As he traveled to Rome to represent Xi at the G20, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi warned the US and its partners not to interfere in Taiwan’s affairs.

In their talks Friday, Biden and Macron spent more time behind the scenes discussing China, a senior administration official said, calling it a “three-dimensional discussion”.

“Not how will we unite to control China or not how will we start a new Cold War as allies, but how will we face the questions that China’s rise raises for democracies, for allies, for market economies?” said the official, describing the talks of the two presidents. “And how do we do this in a way that protects the interests of our country and our values, while at the same time not requiring confrontation or conflict?”

Asked last week if it was a mistake that Xi did not attend this year ‘s G20, Sullivan said he would not characterize the Chinese president’ s decision – making. But he acknowledged that meetings between leaders had such a replacement.

“In an era of intense competition between the United States and China,” Sullivan said, “intense diplomacy, leadership-level diplomacy, is vital to effectively managing this relationship.”