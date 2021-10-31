Police are investigating 2 shots during 24 hours in the Dartmouth – Halifax neighborhood





Police are investigating two shots fired in the same Dartmouth neighborhood in the 24-hour time frame. The most recent event occurred around 7:30 p.m. Saturday. Halifax Regional Police (HRP) said they responded to a report of shootings in the Ruben Court and Roleika Drive area. According to a press release Saturday night, police said there were no signs of injury. They also do not believe the incident was accidental. “Investigators are working to determine if this incident is related to other shootings in the area last night,” police said. Read more: Halifax police are investigating Friday night’s shooting in Dartmouth Officers were called to Roleika Drive block 0-100 around 7:50pm last night. Witnesses reported seeing a suspect shooting at people in another vehicle in a parking lot next to an apartment building. The story goes down the ad “The vehicle that appeared to be the target left the parking lot and at the moment there is no information that anyone was injured”, said HRP. A separate uninhabited vehicle in the same parking lot was damaged by bullets. The suspect in Friday night incident is described as a five-foot-five, slender male, who was wearing dark clothes. Anyone with information on the shooting – or video of the area at the time of the incident – is asked to call police at (902) 490-5020 or submit anonymously through Crime Stoppers. © 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

