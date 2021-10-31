COVID-19 at a glance News, Sports, Work





Recent developments: The State Department of Health reported Friday 155 confirmed and potential new cases nationwide, including 72 cases in Oahu, 30 on the island of Hawaii, 21 in Maui, 19 in Kauai, one in Molokai and 12 residents diagnosed abroad. state. There have now been 83,987 confirmed and potential cases nationwide, including 57,766 in Oahu, 11,032 in Hawaii County, 9,899 in Maui County (9,513 in Maui, 242 in Molokai and 144 in Lanai) and 2,614 in Kauai. A total of 2,676 Hawaiians have been diagnosed overseas. Five deaths were reported Friday; the number of deaths nationwide is now 896. Honolulu County has an average of 66 new cases per day and a positive testing rate of 1.8 percent, followed by Hawaii County with 30 cases and 4 percent, Kauai County with 14 cases and 3.9 percent and Maui County with 13 cases and 1.7 percent. Hawaii has achieved a vaccination rate of 71.2 percent nationwide, with Honolulu County at 74 percent, Kauai and Hawaii counties at 67 percent and Maui County at 64 percent. To schedule an appointment for the vaccine: CVS / Longs Drugs: 877-0041, cvs.com/store-locator/cvs-pharmacy-locations/covid-vaccine/Hawaii/Kahului. Doctors on call (Lahaina only): 667-7676. Hui No Ke Ola Pono (Cameron Center): 244-4647. Kaiser Permanente: 243-6000. Malama I Ke Ola (established patients only): 871-7772. Maui Clinic Pharmacy (53 S. Puunene Ave.): 264-4422 or go to the pharmacy to schedule an appointment. Maui District Health Office: 984-3780, [email protected] Maui Health System (Maui Memorial and Wailea Sites): mauihealth.org/covidvaccine/. The computerless coupon can call 242-2273 and leave a name, date of birth and phone number. Maui Medical Group: 242-6464, mauimedical.com/?page_id=10856. Maui Office of Aging: Coordinating Adult Assignment Over the Age of 65, call 270-7774. Mauliola Farmacia (Rr. Mahalani 95, Room 10): 446-3348, facebook.com/mauliolapharmacy/. Minit Medical: 667-6161, minitmed.com/vaccination-clinic. Safeway Pharmacy: Wailuku, 243-3522; Kahului, 359-2970; Kihei, 891-9120; safeway.com/pharmacy/covid-19.html. UH-Maui Campus Health Center: 984-3493. For more information: Call 211 or write (877) 275-6569 for general questions about coronavirus. CDC: coronavirus.gov. Hawaii Department of Health: hawaiicovid19.com. Maui County: mauinuistrong.info. To report violations of quarantine orders to the Maui Police Department: Email [email protected] The latest news of today and other in the inbox

