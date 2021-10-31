International flights resume at Ottawa International Airport for the first time since spring 2020





OTAVA – International flights will depart and land at Ottawa International Airport today for the first time in 19 months. Flair Airlines Flight 8334 will depart from Ottawa to Fort Lauderdale, Fla. at 7 a.m., the first international flight from Ottawa International Airport since the COVID-19 pandemic that stopped travel in the spring of 2020. A Flair Airlines flight from Fort Lauderdale will land at Ottawa Airport at 2:30 p.m. Meanwhile, a United Airlines flight is scheduled to land in Ottawa from Washington Dulles just before 7pm on Sunday. Sunday Flights is the first in a series of international flights that will resume at Ottawa Airport this week. On Monday, Flair Airlines will operate a flight to Orlando, while United Airlines will resume flights departing from Ottawa to Washington Dulles. WestJet will resume service to Cancun on November 13, while Sunwing will add non-stop flights from Ottawa to warmer destinations by mid-November. The resumption of international flights comes after the federal government tacitly lifted its advice against all non-essential travel abroad last Thursday. Flair Airlines announced this summer that it will operate flights from Ottawa to Fort Lauderdale, Orlando and Las Vegas between October 31 and March 26. Air Canada and Air Transat will add flights from Ottawa to the US and the Caribbean in late November and December. AIR CANADA at TORONTO ISLAND AIRPORT Air Canada launches daily service between Ottawa International Airport and the island of Toronto on Sunday. The airline will operate four round trips daily between Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport and Ottawa. Flights will depart from Ottawa daily at 7 a.m., 8:30 a.m., 4:25 p.m., and 6:30 p.m. Flights from Toronto to Ottawa will depart at 7 a.m., 8:35 a.m., 5 p.m., and 6 p.m. . VACCINATION REQUIREMENTS Passengers now have to prove they have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 to board all flights at airports in Ottawa and across Canada. From 3 a.m. on Oct. 30, any person 12 years of age and older will need to show their vaccination certificate to fly. The federal government is offering a “short transition period” with unvaccinated travelers able to travel if they show a valid COVID-19 molecular test within 72 hours of travel. The government says rapid tests known as antigen tests will not be accepted by airlines and VIA Rail. From November 30, only fully vaccinated passengers will be allowed on planes, trains and boats in Canada. With files from Michael Woods of CTV News Ottawa

