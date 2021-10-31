



Their combined seats will surpass a parliamentary majority of 233, a loss from 305 seats previously. Kishida, 64, was elected prime minister on October 4 after winning the race for leadership in his ruling party, and disbanded the lower house just 10 days after taking office. Conservative party leaders saw him as a sure descendant of the status quo of Yoshihide Suga and his influential predecessor Shinzo Abe. Exit polls were more or less in line with media forecasts. Whether the single Kishidas party could retain a majority and how many seats it would lose from 276 before the election was still unclear. Official results are expected early Monday. Kishida’s immediate task has been to gather support for a party weakened by Suga’s perceived approach to pandemic measures and his insistence on holding the Tokyo Summer Olympics despite widespread opposition due to a large number of cases of coronaviruses, which have since declined significantly. Kishida consistently stressed his determination to listen to the people and address the criticism that Abe-Suga’s nine-year leadership had fueled corruption, tame bureaucrats and stifled dissenting opinions. The campaign focused mainly on COVID-19 response measures and economic recovery. As the ruling party stressed the importance of having a stronger army amid concerns about China’s growing influence and North Korea’s missile and nuclear threat, opposition parties focused on diversity issues and pushed for gender equality. Opposition leaders complain that recent LDP governments have widened the gap between rich and poor, failed to support the economy during the pandemic, and stalled initiatives on gender equality and diversity. Japan this year ranked 120th in the World Economic Forum ranking with 156 seats in the gender gap. The opposition has long struggled to win enough votes to form a government following a brief rule by the far-left Democratic Party of Japan already extinct in 2009-2012, as they have been unable to present a vision of great for the country. In terms of the economy, Kishida has highlighted growth by boosting incomes, while opposition groups are focusing more on redistributing wealth and calling for cash payments for low-income families affected by the pandemic. Kishida, in his last speech Saturday in Tokyo, promised to boost growth and distribute its fruits to people as income. It is up to you to decide who can do this responsibly. The LDP opposes legislation guaranteeing equality for sexual minorities and allows special surnames for married couples. Out of 1051 candidates, only 17% are women, despite a 2018 law promoting gender equality in elections, which is toothless because there is no penalty. Women make up about 10% of parliament, a situation that gender rights experts call a democracy without women. Voters, including young couples with young children, began arriving at polling stations in central Tokyo early in the morning. Shinji Asada, 44, said he compared COVID-19 measures to select a candidate, hoping for a change of leadership, as he felt the ruling party lacked explanation and transparency over its pandemic measures. He said that despite Kishida’s promise that he would be more attentive to the voices of the people, I thought nothing would change (below that) after I saw his cabinet, whose posts mostly went to the party factions that voted for him. A 50-year-old part-time worker, Kana Kasai, said she voted for someone she thought would work her fingers to the bone for a better future.

