Friends, it is an honor to speak to you today for the first time as President of the COP.

And I want to thank my dear friend Carolina for her really strong leadership over the last two years.

Friends, I am very aware of the responsibility that is assigned to me in this role.

And I do not underestimate the challenge.

Let me start first by officially welcoming you to Glasgow.

And I want to thank you for all your efforts to reach the UK, which I know has been troublesome for some because of the effects of the pandemic.

In fact for almost two years, the pandemic has caused devastation and disruption to life and livelihoods around the world.

And I know this has particularly affected less developed countries and small island island developing countries.

And because of the pandemic, as you know, we pushed COP26 by a year. But during that year, climate change did not cease.

And the IPCC report in August was a wake-up call for all of us.

It became clear that the lights were flashing red in the climate dashboard.

This report, agreed by 195 governments, makes it clear that human activity is undoubtedly the cause of global warming.

And we know the window to keep 1.5 degrees close is closing.

I have been humbled to speak this year with communities devastated by climate change.

On a visit to Jomsom in Nepal, in the Hindu-Kush region, I spoke to displaced communities literally from their homes by a combination of droughts and floods.

In Barbuda I met communities that were still suffering from the devastation of Hurricane Irma four years ago.

I have spoken to communities in East Africa to combat the shrimp plague caused by climate change.

And earlier this month I spoke to a group of women in Madagascar,

Dealing resolutely with what some describe as the first climate that caused hunger in the world.

Friends, in each of our countries we are seeing the devastating impact of a changing climate.

Floods, cyclones, fires, record temperatures.

We know that our common planet is changing for the worse.

And we can only address this together, through this international system.

And we know what we have to do.

Because six years ago, in Paris we agreed on our common goals.

We said we would protect people and nature from the effects of climate change.

We said we would get flowing finances for climate action.

And we said we would limit the rise in global temperature below two degrees, pursuing efforts towards 1.5.

The rapidly changing climate is giving an alarm to the world, to increase adaptation, to address losses and injuries, and to act now to keep alive 1.5.

We know this COP, COP26, is our ultimate best hope to keep 1.5 available.

And I know we have an unprecedented negotiation agenda ahead of us.

But I believe that this international system can yield results.

Must submit.

And as President of the COP, I am committed to promoting transparency and inclusiveness.

And I will conduct this conference in accordance with the draft regulations and with maximum respect for the party nature of our process.

It is in this spirit that I believe we can resolve outstanding issues. We can move the negotiations forward. And we can start a decade of every growing ambition and action.

And, together, we can take advantage of great opportunities for green growth, for good green jobs, for cheaper and cleaner energy.

But we need to hit the ground running to develop the solutions we need.

And this work, my friends, begins today.

And we will succeed.

Or fail.

As a.

Astronauts talk about the strong emotion they feel when they look at the Earth from space. Seeing what shines through the darkness of the cosmos.

Incredible, impossible and infinitely precious.

And if we act now and act together, we can protect our precious planet.

So let’s get together during these two weeks.

And make sure that where Paris has promised, Glasgow will deliver.

Thank you.