COP26: The world makes a new offer to avert a climate catastrophe

The world looks to Glasgow for new promises of climate action

UN chief Guterres says ‘serious risk’ of failure

The current action is not enough to avoid the next world of the greenhouse

GLASGOW, Oct 31 (Reuters) – The United Nations COP26 summit starting in Glasgow this week has been hailed as a chance to save the planet from the most catastrophic effects of climate change.

Delayed by one year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, COP26 aims to keep alive a target of limiting global warming to 1.5C above pre-industrial levels – the limit that scientists say would avoid its most devastating consequences.

“We have to leave Glasgow saying with confidence that we have kept 1.5 alive,” Alok Sharma, president of COP26, said Sunday as delegates began arriving in the Scottish town.

“We are already in global warming at 1.1 degrees above pre-industrial levels,” he told Sky News television. “At 1.5 there are countries in the world that will be under water, and that is why we need to reach an agreement here on how to tackle climate change over the next decade.”

Meeting the 1.5 C target, agreed in Paris with much fanfare in 2015, will require an increase in political momentum and heavy diplomatic upgrades to compensate for the insufficient actions and empty promises that have characterized much of global politics. climate.

The conference should provide more ambitious promises to further reduce emissions, seal billions in climate finance, and finalize the rules for implementing the Paris Agreement with the unanimous consent of the nearly 200 countries that signed it.

“Let us be clear – there is a serious risk that Glasgow will not reach,” UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres told the leaders of the Group of 20 (G20) rich countries last week.

Existing promises to reduce emissions would see the planet’s average temperature rise 2.7 degrees Celsius this century, which the United Nations says would overwhelm the devastation that climate change is already causing by intensifying storms, exposing more people to deadly heat and flooding, killing coral reefs and destroying natural habitats.

A new pledge last week from China, the world’s biggest polluter, was labeled as a missed opportunity that will cast a shadow over the two-week summit. Reports from Russia and Saudi Arabia were also scarce.

The return of the United States, the world’s largest economy, to the UN climate talks will be an aid to the conference, after a four-year absence under President Donald Trump.

But like many world leaders, President Joe Biden will arrive at COP26 without legislation set to deliver on his climate commitment, as Congress argues over how it is funded and the new uncertainty over whether US agencies can even regulate emissions. greenhouse gases.

Leaders of the G20 summit in Rome this weekend will say they aim to limit global warming to 1.5C, but will largely avoid strong commitments, according to a draft statement first seen by Reuters.

The joint statement reflects difficult negotiations, but details some concrete actions to limit carbon emissions.

The G20, which includes Brazil, China, India, Germany and the United States, accounts for about 80% of global greenhouse gas emissions, but hopes that the Rome summit could pave the way for success in Scotland have faded significantly.

SHADOW OF COVID-19

Adding to the challenging geopolitical background, a global energy crisis has pushed China to turn to highly polluting coal to avoid energy shortages and left Europe looking for more gas, another fossil fuel.

Ultimately, negotiations will come down to issues of justice and trust between rich countries, whose greenhouse gas emissions caused climate change, and poor countries that are required to decarbonize their economies with insufficient financial support.

COVID-19 has exacerbated the divide between rich and poor. Lack of vaccines and travel restrictions mean that some representatives from poorer countries cannot attend the meeting.

Other obstacles – no less, high hotel rates in Glasgow – have raised concerns that civil society groups from poorer countries, which are also most vulnerable to global warming, will be underrepresented.

COVID-19 will make this UN climate conference different from any other, as 25,000 delegates from governments, companies, civil society, indigenous peoples and the media will fill Glasgow’s Scottish events campus.

Everyone has to wear masks, distance themselves from society, and produce a negative COVID-19 test to enter every day – meaning that the last-hour “gatherings” of negotiators who reached agreement on past climate talks are off the table.

Participants who test positive should be quarantined for 10 days – potentially missing most of the conference.

World leaders will kick off COP26 on Monday with two days of speeches that could include some new promises to reduce emissions, before technical negotiators close their horns over the rules of the Paris agreement. Any agreement is likely to be reached hours or even days after the end date of the event on November 12th.

Outside, tens of thousands of protesters are expected to take to the streets demanding urgent action on the climate.

Assessing progress will be complex. Unlike past climate summits, the event will not bring a new treaty or a major “victory,” but seeks to secure smaller but vital victories in promises to reduce emissions, climate finance and investment. Read more

Ultimately, success will be judged if those deals add enough progress to keep the 1.5C target alive.

Since the Paris agreement in 2015, scientists have issued increasingly urgent warnings that the 1.5C goal is slipping out of reach. To meet that, global emissions must fall by 45% by 2030 from 2010 levels and reach zero net by 2050 – requiring major changes to transport, power generation, manufacturing and agriculture systems. countries. The countries’ current promises will see global emissions increase by 16% by 2030.

Reporting by Kate Abnett, Valerie Volcovici Additional Reporting by Nina Chestney and William Schomberg Edited by Mark John, Giles Elgood and Frances Kerry

