G20 approves global minimum corporate tax, discusses COVID-19 vaccines and economic recovery at Rome summit

The leaders of the world’s largest economies have adopted a global minimum tax on corporations, a key point of new international tax rules aimed at blurring the edge of fiscal havens amid the rising profits of some multinational businesses.

Main points: The deal to have a minimum corporate tax rate of 15 percent is less than the pressure of US President Joe Biden for a minimum of 21 percent.

The deal to have a minimum corporate tax rate of 15 percent is less than the pressure of US President Joe Biden for a minimum of 21 percent.

OECD Secretary-General Mathias Cormann says agreement will make "international tax arrangements fairer"

The G20 finance ministers in July had already agreed on a minimum tax of 15 percent and the plan has been awaiting formal approval at the summit of world economic powers on Saturday, local time, in Rome.

It comes after 136 countries in October reached a minimum tax agreement for global corporations, including internet giants like Google, Amazon, Facebook, Microsoft and Apple, to make it harder to avoid taxation by setting up offices in jurisdictions. with low taxes.

In a statement, U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said the agreement on the new international tax rules, with a global minimum tax, “will end the damaging race by the end of corporate taxation.”

The move of the G20 summit in Rome was not in line with US President Joe Biden’s initial call for a 21 percent minimum tax.

However, Mr Biden expressed his satisfaction with the deal.

“Here at the G20, leaders representing 80 percent of the world’s GDP allies and competitors made clear their support for a strong global minimum tax,” Biden tweeted.

“This is more than a tax deal, it is diplomacy that reshapes our global economy and provides for our people.”

Tax agreement ‘completely eliminates’ incentive to avoid taxes: OECD

Leaders also discussed vaccines against COVID and the global economic recovery from the pandemic. ( AP: Stefan Rousseau / Pool )

The agreement is intended to discourage multinationals from accumulating profits in countries where they pay little or no taxes.

These days, multinational companies can make huge profits from things like astra brands and intellectual property.

These companies can then assign profits to a subsidiary in a fiscal haven.

Informing reporters in the middle of the summit, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said: “There are good things to report here. The world community has agreed on a minimal corporate taxation. This is a clear signal of justice in times of digitalization.”

Mathias Cormann, secretary general of the Paris-based Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), said the agreement reached in Rome “would make our international tax arrangements fairer and work better in an economy digitized and globalized “.

The minimum rate “completely eliminates the incentive for businesses around the world to restructure their jobs to avoid taxes,” Cormann claimed.

On other crucial issues of justice across the globe, including access to vaccines against COVID-19, the summit in its first two days heard prayers to increase the percentage of those vaccinated in poor countries.

Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi made a sharp call to increase the pace of getting vaccines in poor countries.

Draghi, the summit host, said on Saturday that only 3 percent of people in the world’s poorest countries had been vaccinated, while 70 percent of rich countries had had at least one injection.

“These differences are morally unacceptable and undermine global recovery,” he said. Draghi, an economist and former head of the European Central Bank.

French President Emmanuel Macron has vowed to use the summit to pressure other European Union leaders to be more generous in donating vaccines to low-income countries.

However, civil society advocates who have held discussions with G20 officials said the suspension of vaccine patents was crucial to increasing access to poor countries.

Canada noted that it was distributing vaccines and donating money to develop production in South Africa, which is a G20 country.

Chrystia Freeland, Canada’s Deputy Prime Minister, said Canada is increasing its commitment to the international distribution of vaccines through the COVAX program by donating 200 million doses.

The summit is also facing a two-way global recovery, to which rich countries are returning faster.

Wealthy countries have used vaccines and stimulus spending to restart economic activity, leaving the risk that developing countries, which account for most of global growth, will lag behind due to low vaccinations and financial difficulties.

Macron has told reporters he expects the G20 to confirm an additional $ 100 billion ($ 132.9 billion) to support African economies.

The US expects billions in revenue

On the urgent problem of climate change, Italy hopes that the G20 will secure substantial commitments from the countries responsible for about 80 percent of global carbon emissions, ahead of the UN climate conference starting Sunday in Glasgow, Scotland, just in time when the Rome summit ends. down.

Most G20 leaders will go to Glasgow.

Russian Presidents Vladimir Putin and China’s Xi Jinping, whose efforts to reduce emissions are key to fighting climate change, were attending the Rome summit from a distance.

However, in the middle of the summit it was the corporate tax rate rule that dominated.

White House officials say the new tax rate would generate at least $ 79.79 billion in new revenue a year in the U.S., a cash flow that could help partially pay for a $ 3.98 trillion social services and infrastructure package. dollars that Mr. Biden is looking for.

Approval from the US is essential because so many multinational companies are based there.

However, Civil 20, which represents around 560 organizations from more than 100 countries in a network making recommendations for the G20, was less enthusiastic.

15 percent is “a little more than that [rates]”We would consider it a tax haven,” Civil 20 official Riccardo Moro told reporters after the summit.

