UK rejects French claim for steps towards fisheries rights agreement | Brexit

A dispute between the UK and France over post-Brexit fishing rights has escalated sharply following a meeting between Boris Johnson and Emmanuel Macron, with Downing Street rejecting a French claim that the two leaders had agreed on a path to a settlement. issue.

Johnson and the French president met for just half an hour on Sunday morning on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Rome, where they discussed the Cop26 climate summit in the coming weeks, as well as tensions over Northern Ireland and fisheries.

French officials said after the meeting that there had been agreement on a way to de-escalate the fisheries dispute, in which Paris has raised the threat of trade barriers over what it says is unfair post-Brexit licensing of fishing in Kingdom waters of the United. .

The two countries had agreed to work on practical and operational measures to resolve the dispute in the coming days, Macrons officials said, adding: We are giving ourselves room for de-escalation in the coming hours.

When asked about this, however, Johnsons spokesman denied that any agreement had been reached, or that there were formal plans for more talks to discuss the situation.

I have seen some of the same reports after that meeting, he said. The French will decide whether they want to get rid of the threats they have made in recent days to violate the Brexit agreement. Of course, we would welcome this if they want to de-escalate the threats they have made.

Asked if this meant that no agreement had been reached, the spokesman said: You should ask the French government if they want to continue with the threats they have made.

Asked about comments by French officials that the leaders had agreed on more exchanges between the two sides, Johnsons spokesman said: “If the French government wants to show how they want to de-escalate the threats they have made, then we will absolutely we welcome them.

The position we are in is that the French government has made a series of threats about what it will do and they have set their deadline. It is now up to the French government if it wants to leave that position, but our position has not changed.

Contradictory conferences come a day before Johnson formally opens the Cop26 summit in Glasgow, a meeting the prime minister has repeatedly said is crucial to the future of humanity.

Downing Street officials declined to say why, in their view, the French had given a seemingly misleading description of the meeting, but they raised the possibility that the exchanges discussed were merely a reference to more standard and lower-level contacts between officials who would expected anyway.

Johnson had sought to reduce the dispute earlier in the G20 summit when he stressed his close ties to Macron and said he had bigger fish to fry in terms of preparing for the Cop26.

Johnson Brexit Minister David Frost has been more outspoken, voicing alarm over French threats to impose barriers to trade and potentially energy supplies by Tuesday if there is no progress on fishing licenses.

Downing Street has said that if such measures were taken, it would consider them a violation of the post-Brexit trade and cooperation agreement and that the UK could formally start a dispute under the terms of the agreement.

The official Downing Streets report on the Johnson-Macron meeting said the prime minister reiterated his deep concern over rhetoric emanating from the French government in recent days, including the French prime minister’s suggestion that the UK should be punished for leaving the EU. He expressed his hope that the French government would de-escalate this rhetoric and withdraw its threats.