Politicians talk about net zero, but not the sacrifices we have to make to get there | John Harris

To be cheeky about it, they only have 12 days to save the Earth. As politicians and officials from 197 countries begin a little less than two weeks of work at the Cop26 summit in Glasgow, you may feel a strange mix of emotions: anticipation, cynicism, fatalism, anger, and fragile hope.

It will be easy to lose track of what is at stake and who is who, although anyone who feels confused should remember the report released in August by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change and its supporting conclusion: that major environmental changes caused by global warming are now everywhere. , and avoiding a future that would be utterly catastrophic requires immediate, rapid, and large-scale reductions in carbon emissions. The issue is quite simple. But a known factor could weaken the determination of key people in Cop26: the fact that very few politicians will arrive in Scotland holding any mandate for serious climate action, because almost none of them have tried to get one.

Two fundamental political problems define the contrast between what is required and what those in power so far have chosen to offer. One focuses on the cults of populism and power that actively hinder climate action, something evident in both the records of strong men like Donald Trump, Vladimir Putin, Brazilians Jair Bolsonaro and the Turks. Recep Tayyip Erdogan, and where is our ecological urgency in the cultural and generational conflicts that are now erupting around the world.

In the UK, the latest manifestation of populist rights militant skepticism is the suggestion we can repeat Brexit referendum in the form of a vote on whether or not to pursue the goal of zero carbon net emissions. You can also see it in those seemingly everyday music videos of some sub-Alan or Partridge TV or radio presenter debate with someone from Extinction Rebellion or Insulate Britain, a ritual that looks like a new national sport.

The other obstacle to action is more insidious. In both the center-left and center-right, there is a superficial knowledge of the difficult yards required to do something about the climate emergency, but, so far, an aversion to thinking about the big changes in daily life that will be needed. We can build greener again without as much as a hair shirt in the eye, says Boris Johnson.

Keir Starmer may not have said anything so dirty, but he too seems to believe in a modest utopia of a new green economy, secluded homes, rising funding for science, and days that are somehow escaping British deception. Climate change is about jobs, he insists, which is partly true. But, like Johnson, he does not mention the revolutionaryization of what we eat and why and how we travel, or God forbid the constant fetishization of economic growth.

Could this be an inevitable feature of democracy? Maybe. But in the UK, the first focus of guilt should be Westminster’s bipartisan model of politics held in business by our stupid electoral system and the way it supports the political philosophies that should have been left behind in the 20th century. to.

On the right, despite Johnsons embarking on a policy of high spending and economic intervention, tourism remains committed to the market and dead against the idea of ​​the common good that shapes the lifestyle of anyone half-rich (poor , of course, are fair play). Its distorted priorities are illustrated by the fact that the current government teams managed to get us out of the European Union at a huge cost to the national income and to the economic future of the country. But they cannot muster the same enthusiasm to risk some stability and prosperity in the interest of saving the planet.

And work? Here is a radical thought: given his tried and tested position and the urgency of the crisis, Starmer might be thought to go head-to-head and preach his leadership in the climate emergency, finally bringing its scale and urgency somewhere close the heart of politics. The thought, unfortunately, would not even happen, because of what the Labor Party is. Its origins lie in a world of coal and smoke mines. Like its sister Social Democratic parties in Europe, whatever invention the Laboratory has undergone since then, it has a deep, sentimental connection to a good work-centered idea of ​​work and factory, and rising living standards. people so that they can consume with the same enthusiasm as everyone else. At the most basic level, he shares the conservative idea that growth is the sine qua non condition of economic policy.

During Corbyn’s years, some of these things were obviously shaken, though there were also signs of a conservatism that still persists on all sides of the party. In 2015, while running for leadership, Jeremy Corbyn approved the reopening mines in southern Wales. Four years later, as Labor firmly embraced the so-called New Green Agreement in preparation for the 2019 elections, some of the major unions representing gas, oil and aviation workers insisted that 2030 be a target for progress. significant and not a non-negotiable net zero term.

It is worth remembering the opinion of the then leader of the GMB union, Tim Roache: the last stand, he said, would mean that within a decade, people’s petrol cars would be confiscated. This means that families can only make one flight every five years. Zero carbon emissions by 2030 are completely unattainable.

So which way out? As a means of at least trying to reorient our politics, many more people will have to vote for the Green party and, to maintain the sense of the last urgency that the Disappearance Rebellion has brought to things, the case for what some people call extra-parliamentary activity feels beyond the argument. Without wanting to sound overly pessimistic, the most likely outcome of all the negotiations and diplomatic theater in Glasgow will push even more people in that direction and their protests will bring the usual ridicule and arrogance, no less from Westminster politicians. . But as always, the people involved will have a simple answer: that if politics fails indefinitely, the roads could be all you have left.