They would walk 500 miles: meet Cop26 pilgrims arriving in Glasgow on foot | environment

WWhile most delegates wonder if they should drive, fly or catch the train to the Cop26 summit in Glasgow, a dozen or so pilgrims have just spent the last 55 days arriving there on foot from London. Members of the female-led faith group Camino in Cop26 have walked a 500-mile route since early September.

Theirs is just one of a number of pilgrimages arriving in Glasgow this weekend, with around 250 individuals expected, some coming from Poland and Germany that a group has walked. more than 1000 miles from Sweden. Disappearance rebellion Scotland says their arrival will mark the opening ceremony for non-violent protests planned in the Scottish city and around the world during UN climate talks.

From 18-year-old students to 74-year-old grandmothers, Camino members at Cop26, which is part of the Extinction Rebellion, have raised awareness of climate and ecological crisis along the way. In a few days they had 70 people walking with them. The group spent the nights sleeping on the floors of churches, village halls and community centers, collecting 17,000 to cover their expenses, with any additional money that will support the work of climate activists in developing countries.

An electric van transported the pilgrims’ supplies for the 500-mile journey. Photo: Helena Smith / Camino in Cop26

Walking like a monk from one place to another and surviving the hospitality of the locals is an ancient activity in this case with a modern twist. The group support vehicle was an electric van full of lentils and rice, and along the way they joined samba players under the Birminghams Spaghetti Junction, waving flags over the M6 ​​and finding spots for wild swimming. They also consumed lots of vegan dinners.

He had the same old aches and pains, blisters, suspicious knees, Achilles heel injuries as well as the challenge of spending eight weeks with a group of people they had never met before. In the 14th century, Canterbury tales, Chaucer wrote about pilgrims telling stories to entertain each other along the way, and little has changed on this front. The spread of songs and poems was encouraged, and there was even an improvised dance in the barn thanks to a pilgrim who was skilled enough to hold a flute and bagpipe.

They were able to bathe only once a week. I think I smell a lot at this point, says Steph Alderton, 26, who is a few days out of Glasgow when I talk to the band. She has everything in a 10 kg backpack: a change of clothes, some extra pairs of socks, a sleeping bag, mattress, book and standard packing with peanuts. You need to give up your daily shower. The seniors in the group say this was normal when they were young.

Participants have a range of beliefs, from devout Jews, Christians and Buddhists to devout atheists, like Alderton, who quit her job as a career counselor at a Birmingham school in June to put more energy into climate activism. . The notion of purpose is what makes a walk a pilgrimage, and for Steph it was not to reflect on God, but to learn about the people and wildlife of the UK.

It makes me feel very sad to know that so many animals are disappearing. This is what drew me to the climate crisis and walking across the country seemed like a good way to reflect on that connection to wildlife, says Alderton, who liked the part of its layout and found that talking to people in their communities did it. easier to connect. Everyone needs an issue that is their gateway to activism and for many people this will be a local issue that pushes them to think about things in general.

Rev Helen Burnett, pastor of St Peter and St Paul Church in Chaldon, Surrey, helped organize the pilgrimage. As a Christian, she says she believes she must act now to fulfill her call to love neighbor and care for vulnerable people. Inadvertently channeling Forrest Gump, Burnett ran a Sunday service at her parish and then continued walking. She was able to join the pilgrims for about half the time, walking up and down, so that she could spend the other half completing duties in her parish.

Rev Helen Burnett (right) completed a Sunday service at her parish in Surrey and then started walking. Photo: Yaz Ashmawi / Camino in Cop26

She was moved to walk because she believes more and more people are discovering that God is in nature, not a building: Many people, when asked when they feel most connected to God, will say at the top of a mountain or when I am in a garden, and I think it ‘s really powerful. This was part of the Celtic tradition and the history of the church is a kind of tamed God and we put it inside a beautiful, disinfected box, but people find God in the outside world. Some of her parishioners joined her on the walk.

The communities the group went through were surprised and delighted to see them, and some people applauded as they passed, she says. I am thanked by the construction workers, the people at the school gates. They just thanked us. The gait of ordinary people has a kind of resonance.

For the 62-year-old, walking also means forgiveness. Now we have doctors and science, but we still find that we solve things by walking and praying, she says, it still seems to resonate, for people with faith and without faith, because you are stripping away the remnants of normal life and keeping only that that you need with you.

She recently made a mini pilgrimage from Vauxhall Station to Southwark Cathedral in south London. She says wandering without focusing only on reaching the destination meant she saw more, like the River Thames, marine mammal rescue teams, the Covid memorial wall. She believes that walking towards a holy place is creating change within yourself and it is important not to be busy when you do it.

The Walkers continued the tradition of the first story at Chaucers Canterbury Tales, entertaining each other along the way. Photo: Helena Smith / Camino in Cop26

For her, climatic and ecological emergencies mean we have to get rid of a lot of things and the changes will be bigger than any other change her parishioners have undergone. They know in their heart that something is wrong, but it is so great that they do not know what to do. And they have to go on with their lives, and life is busy anyway.

Burnett feels like a religious leader, she must speak: Politicians want to return to power, but speaking as religious leaders we have less to lose. She has previously been arrested for failing to move from the Lambeth Bridge during a protest over the climate crisis in the capital.

Melanie Nazareth, who is a lawyer, organized the road with Burnett. When she started designing it in January of this year, she sketched the fastest walking route, which was 450 miles, but then pulled out a church directory, emailed them and sketched out what they said yes to waiting for. them, which made the itinerary a little more shaky, reaching up to 500 miles in total. Christian Climate Action threw its weight behind the idea and helped with contacts. Nazareth found the last places for her pilgrims to stay shortly before they left.

Melanie Nazareth says she was inspired by the people she met along the way. Photo: Helena Smith / Camino in Cop26

Organizing it became a full-time job in itself, she says, adding: This is the biggest crisis of my life. I have given up a lot of work to facilitate the climate protest.

For Nazareth, who is also a Christian, talking to people along the way has given inspiration for how to live a more sustainable life. One of the discoveries has been going through rural communities and learning how we have a model that can be built on the basis of which they eat more locally, grow many of their things, [are] proud to know where everything they eat and produce comes from.

Many people she met were good at recycling and reusing things, but when it came to talking about the need for political action to reduce carbon emissions, they said politicians did not listen, she says, adding: This feeling of helplessness has been there since we started [the walk].

Nazareth turns 60 this year and says the walk has been a complete transformation on a personal level. Before this pilgrimage, her main form of walking was a gentle walk after Sunday lunch, or going down to the station to catch the train. Getting up suddenly and doing this has shown me that if I can do it, then people can come into their own power and do things they can not imagine. They just have to take that first step and when you do that first step then you can do the second and third.

The walk has been a complete transformation on a personal level, says Melanie Nazareth. Photo: Yaz Ashmawi / Camino in Cop26

Despite the declining number of church visitors, a growing number of people are rediscovering the joy of pilgrimage around the world. Other pilgrimages arriving in Glasgow this weekend include Marcha and Glasgow, coming from Bilbao via Portsmouth; an ecumenical pilgrimage coming from Poland, Sweden and Germany; pilgrimage to Cop26, coming from Dunbar to Scotland; and the Christian Youth Climate Network coming from the south west of England.

Walking means different things to Camino to Cop26 pilgrims, but it is basically about trying to establish a deeper connection with God, the village, his wild life and people. Burnett says he believes that if more political delegates had gone to Cop26, they would have built a community that could begin to address the major challenges required. They would have to choose things differently in their hearts and relationships. Making a pilgrimage forces you to do things differently.

