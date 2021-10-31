Low tax levels: conservative policy tensions will not go away | Larry Elliott

Tthe days of the great state are back. The plans announced by Rishi Sunak last week mean public spending as part of the economy is on track to reach levels not seen since the start of the Thatcher revolution in the late 1970s. Iron Ladys disciples are having kittens in perspective.

It is worth noting that the economy has changed substantially over the last four decades, with productivity accounting for a much smaller share of national output and the services sector growing significantly. Since the 1980s, the UK has had a large and persistent trade deficit in goods, only partially offset by a surplus in services.

The relative decline in production has made the economy produce less greenhouse gases, but that does not give the whole picture because Britain has transferred its carbon emissions to other parts of the world. Coal factories and mines have closed in the UK but opened in China.

The largest British cities have been able to recreate themselves as hubs for the retail, leisure and hospitality sectors, but cities on the outskirts of cities have not been so lucky. There has been a change in the economic geography of nations that has allowed some countries to prosper while others have lagged far behind.

The notion of leveling is not new. Governments have been aware of regional disparities for decades and have tried a range of methods to regenerate communities where major industries, be it coal, shipbuilding, cotton or steel, have been in decline. In the first decade of the 21st century, Labor governments recycled tax revenues from a thriving city into regional aid, but when the financial crisis hit, the money taps were shut off by David Cameron and George Osborne.

This has left the current generation of conservatives with a problem. Deep resentment in parts of Britain that felt forgotten contributed to the Brexit vote and the loss of the Labor wall, but now those who backed Boris Johnson first in the 2016 referendum and again in the 2019 general election expect the government give results.

Doing so requires Johnson and his ministers to dismiss most of what happened in 2010. Last week’s budget, which announced real funding increases for each Whitehall department, was an example of this.

Sunak said the extra money for education would allow student spending to return to 2010 levels by 2024, coming close to saying Osborne cuts were not a good idea. Likewise, spending on the provisions of the early years tacitly acknowledged that getting rid of the Labors Sure Start program was a mistake.

But as Paul Johnson, director of the Institute for Fiscal Studies, pointed out, the increase in spending on education from now until 2024 will be on average 2% per year, versus 4% per year for health. Over the 15 years from 2010 to 2024 the comparison is even sharper: education spending has risen by 3% when adjusted for inflation, and health spending has risen by more than 40%.

That the chancellor felt it appropriate to draw attention to the fact that school spending will return to 2010 levels by 2024 is perhaps a statement of the extraordinary lack of priority given to the education system since 2010. said Johnson. A decade and a half without spending growth, despite economic growth, albeit meaningless, is unprecedented. Expenditure per student in further education and sixth grade colleges will remain well below 2010 levels. This is not a set of priorities that seems in line with a long-term growth strategy. Or really getting up.

Indeed, the Conservatives under Boris Johnson have become something of a hybrid: a party of big states in favor of active industrial strategy with a low-tax, market-driven party. It is a messy compromise and one that makes life much easier for those who are less conflicted about their support for a more intrusive economic approach.

A pamphlet to be published this week by the campaign group Rebuild Britain, calling for measures to build the manufacturing sector, illustrates this point. Unsurprisingly for a body that emerged from the Anti-EU Trade Union group, it sees Brexit as an opportunity and not as a threat, but its argument that a more successful economy requires a stronger industrial base will was supported not only by those who left, but many others as well.

Policy recommendations include a more competitive pound, a buy-in British procurement strategy, higher investment in skills and technical training, an increase in state aid with a strong regional bias and an expansion of public ownership starting with steel.

It would be easier for ministers to dismiss all of this as a return to the bad old days of the 1970s, if much of Britain’s Reconstruction agenda had not already been part of the mix. current policies. The fall in the value of sterling since 2016 has made UK exports cheaper; the chancellor has acknowledged that the UK lags behind other countries when it comes to skills; the prime minister announced in the summer new state aid laws to replace EU rules on taxpayer-funded aid and business support; and the railways have returned to state control.

Sunak is clearly concerned with all of this and wants a different direction of travel. But budget cuts in the budget were modest compared to spending increases and tax increases announced earlier this year. The impact of the project’s free ports for chancellors ’pets will be small compared to an expanded role for the state driven by demographics, climate change, pandemics and past policy failures.

Rebuilding Britain is not the first pressure group to feel the way the wind is blowing. It is unlikely to be the last.