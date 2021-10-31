G-20 leaders commit to achieving carbon neutrality ‘by or around mid-century’: NPR



change subtitles Roberto Monaldo / AP

ROME Leaders of the world’s largest economies made a compromise commitment Sunday to achieve carbon neutrality “by or around the middle of the century” as they concluded a two-day summit that was laying the groundwork for the UN climate conference in Glasgow, Scotland.

According to the final communiqué, the G20 leaders also agreed to end public funding for coal-fired power generation abroad, but did not set any targets for the gradual removal of coal within the country, a clear sign for dependent countries. from coal, including China and India, and a blow to Britain which had hoped for more solid commitments before the Glasgow summit.

The group of 20 countries represents more than three-quarters of the world’s greenhouse gas emissions, and the summit host Italy had sought solid targets on how to reduce emissions by helping poor countries cope with the impact of rising temperatures.

Without them, the moment could be lost for the biggest annual talks that officially opened on Sunday in Glasgow and will represent countries from around the world, including the poorest ones that are most vulnerable to sea level rise, desertification and effects others.

Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi told leaders attending the final working session on Sunday that they needed to set long-term goals and make short-term changes to achieve them.

“We need to accelerate the gradual removal of coal and invest more in renewable energy,” he said. “We also need to make sure we use the resources available wisely, which means we need to be able to adapt our technologies and also our lifestyle to this new world.”

According to the communiqué, the G-20 reaffirmed past commitments from rich countries to mobilize $ 100 billion annually to help poorer countries cope with climate change, and committed to increase funding to help them adapt.

The blocking point remained the deadline to achieve carbon neutrality or “net zero” emissions, which means a balance between greenhouse gases added and removed from the atmosphere. Going to the summit, Italy, however, had admitted that it would be able to secure commitments to achieve zero emissions “by the middle of the century”, instead of a certain year.

According to the final communiqué, G-20 leaders said they would “accelerate our actions in mitigation, adaptation and financing, recognizing the key importance of achieving net greenhouse gas emissions or carbon neutrality by the middle of the century”.

A French official said that “mid-century” means 2050 in the narrow sense “but given the diversity of G-20 countries … it means that everyone agrees on a common goal by offering a little flexibility to take into account national diversity. “Speaking on condition of anonymity, the French official cited China and India as the main carbon pollutants, as well as Indonesia.

Some countries have set 2050 as their deadline for zero net emissions, while China, Russia and Saudi Arabia target 2060.

The future of coal, a key source of greenhouse gas emissions, has been one of the hardest things to agree on for the G-20.

At the Rome summit, leaders agreed to end the provision of international public funding for new coal-fired power generation abroad by the end of 2021.

This refers to financial support for the construction of coal plants abroad, something from which Western countries have moved away and major Asian economies are now doing the same: Chinese President Xi Jinping announced at the UN General Assembly last month that Beijing would stop funding such projects, and Japan and South Korea made similar commitments earlier this year.

The G-20 failure to set a target for the phasing out of domestic coal use was a blow to Britain, which hoped there would be progress on the issue at COP26. Boris Johnson’s spokesman Max Blain said the G-20 communiqué “was not intended to be the key to securing climate change commitments”, which would be reached at the Glasgow summit.

He said the UK would continue to push for “ambitious commitments” on coal.

Youth climate activists Greta Thunberg and Vanessa Nakate released an open letter to the media as the G-20 was coming to an end, highlighting three fundamental aspects of the climate crisis that are often underestimated: that time is running out, that any solution must provide justice. people most affected by climate change and that the biggest polluters often hide behind incomplete statistics on their actual emissions.

“The climate crisis will only get more urgent. We can still avoid the worst consequences, we can still reverse it. But not if we continue like today,” they wrote, just weeks after Thunberg shamed global leaders for “blah” Theirs. bla bla “rhetoric during a youth climate summit in Milan.

Britain’s Prince Charles addressed the G-20 on Sunday morning and urged leaders to listen to young people inheriting the warming Earth, warning that “it is literally the salon of last resort”.

Charles, a longtime environmental activist, said public-private partnerships were the only way to reach the trillions of dollars in annual investment needed to move to clean and sustainable energy sources that would mitigate global warming. .

“It is impossible not to hear the desperate voices of young people who see themselves as the guardians of the planet, holding in their hands the stability of their future,” said Charles.