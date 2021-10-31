Fossil fuel exports do not count on the country’s climate promisesExBulletin



change subtitles Lindsey Janies / Bloomberg via Getty Images

Lindsey Janies / Bloomberg via Getty Images

The US may be on the verge of passing the most important climate change legislation ever. President Biden is expected to announce it at a major climate change summit in Glasgow this week. But that will not change one of the country’s main sources of greenhouse gas emissions: fossil fuel exports.

The United States is among the countries planning to continue exporting oil, natural gas and coal for the coming decades, even as they work to zero in on fossil fuel emissions that heat the domestic climate. In an increasingly controversial oddity, this is perfectly acceptable under the Paris climate agreement.

Under the agreement, countries set targets to reduce their climate warming emissions. But fossil fuel exporting countries, including the US, Saudi Arabia and Norway, should not count the emissions produced by their exports. Instead, they are counted by the place that eventually burns them.

There are calls to reinstate a U.S. ban on oil exports

After the oil supply crisis in the 1970s, the US banned crude oil exports for 40 years. A boom driven by fracking put an end to production concerns and the ban was lifted six years ago in a draft budget. The timing was ironic.

“The ban was lifted in December 2015, in fact when many of us were in Paris at the 2015 climate talks,” says Kassie Siegel, senior adviser at the Center for Biological Diversity.

If the US were to stop exporting fossil fuels now, Siegel says, they could never be drilled or mined in the first place. She wants President Biden to reinstate the export ban.

“The president can declare a national emergency under the National Emergency Act and then reinstate the ban on crude oil exports every year,” Siegel says.

Secretary of Energy, Jennifer Granholm recently suggested this possibility, albeit more due to high oil prices than climatic concerns.

A new ban is likely to mobilize the same powerful oil industry interests that worked to lift the ban in 2015.

“The lifting of the export ban has been a real impetus to increase our energy security, our economic strength and the continuation of our energy leadership worldwide,” says Frank Macchiarola, senior vice president at the American Petroleum Institute.

Last year, oil shipped to countries like China and India brought this $ 50 billion and helped reducing the US trade deficit for the first time since the beginning of registrations in 1974.

A French company rejected American gas because of its high climatic emissions

Also big business these days is the US natural gas exports, about half of which are piped to Mexico and Canada. But the fastest growth has been in liquefied natural gas (LNG) transported on ships. Asian countries, such as South Korea, China and India, are among the largest customers.

The LNG business argues that it helps fast-growing economies move away from more polluted coal, which is more carbon-intensive. Cheniere Energy, the largest LNG exporter in the US, tells peer-reviewed research in this.

“LNG energy produced by the United States, exported, has an intensity of up to 57% lower greenhouse gas in China than domestic coal energy,” says Chris Smith with Houston-based Cheniere Energy.

However, turning natural gas into a liquid requires a lot of energy. It must be super cooled at minus 260 degrees. In some cases, a environmental group study shows that liquefied natural gas is hardly better than coal when it comes to climate heat emissions. And groups like the Natural Resources Protection Council (NRDC) argue that there is a cleaner option: renewable energy.

“The U.S. can help countries that are still moving to expand electricity to expand energy services to overcome that transition and move toward that clean energy future that the U.S. itself is working to achieve,” he says. Amanda Levin, senior policy analyst at NRDC.

The International Energy Agency says that to meet climate goals, countries must stop planning for new fossil fuel projects that add harmful emissions. Levin wants federal regulators approving gas export terminals to apply a climate test and reject projects that are not in line with the goals of the Paris agreement.

“I believe it is possible to pass that test. I do not think most projects will do it,” she says.

Even without US action, some importing countries are conducting their own climate tests. Last year a French gas company withdrew from a deal to buy natural gas from Texas due to high greenhouse gas emissions associated with drilling and clogging there.

Coal is booming … in Australia

WHEREAS Coal industry in the US is declining, the coal business in Australia is still booming. The place takes 54% of its electricity from coal-fired power plants. That number is declining, but Australia sends almost all of its coal to and from other countries. exports are growing.



change subtitles Branded Thorne / Bloomberg via Getty Images

Branded Thorne / Bloomberg via Getty Images

“Australia is responsible for about 460 million tonnes of CO2 emissions at power plants outside its borders,” said Ryan Driskell Tate, a research analyst at the Climate Data Organization. Global Energy Monitor. “This is greater than Australia’s annual CO2 emissions from all fossil fuels.”

This makes Australia an important contributor to climate change. it’s even its victim. The most notable examples were climate-induced fires nearly two years ago that burned more than 42 million acres, killed 33 people and destroyed more than 3,000 homes.

But those fires were barely mentioned last week, when Conservative Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison finally arrived. announced his country’s promise to zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050. Scientists say this is what is needed to avoid the worst effects of climate change. Instead, Morrison talked about how addressing climate change will affect the economy.

“Australians want action on climate change, and so do I. But they also do not want their electricity bills to skyrocket. The lights go out. Or their jobs are in jeopardy,” Morrison told one. recorded video.

Morrison also referred to pressure United Nations AND others put his administration to get rid of coal. “We will not have lessons from others who do not understand Australia,” he said. “The Australian way is about how you do it, not if you do it.”

Morrison has a long history in defending the coal industry. Four years ago, as the country’s treasurer, he held a piece of coal to the floor of Parliament for a speech to defend coal mining.

In 2017, when Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison was treasurer, he delivered a speech in Parliament defending coal mining.

Australian Broadcasting Corporation

to YouTube



There are few details how Morrison plans Australia to deliver on its new climate promise. He says it will be done through “non-tax technology”. This can be done for consideration at the Glasgow climate talks, known as COP26.

“There is a great sense of shame, I think, that Australia is not only not doing enough, but is actually going to these global events like COP26 and is trying to play a destructive role and block progress,” he says. 350.org Australia CEO Lucy Manne.

An idea for a “reverse OPEC” to cut exports

As leaders meet in Glasgow, some are hoping for a statement to end coal burning. This would face opposition from both coal exporters and those dependent on it for electricity.

Professor of political philosophy Jeremy Moss, at the University of New South Wales, has a plan that is perhaps even less likely; he says exporting countries can limit their own emissions by voluntarily refusing to send fossil fuels overseas.

“Countries like Australia, or Saudi Arabia or even the US do not want to take any responsibility,” he says. it PROPOSES a “reverse OPEC” to hold them accountable.

Instead of regulating supply to boost profits, Moss says this would be a “positive cartel” to limit supply and production. “It would send a really clear and strong message to the rest of the world that the age of fossil fuels is coming to an end,” he says.

Moss acknowledges that such an idea is unlikely to come from the Glasgow climate summit. Still, he says limiting these remittances for climate warming is a moral question that rich exporting countries must face.

Even without such moves, change can come to Australia. of says the opposition Labor Party it plans to take aggressive action against climate change the center of the next election campaign, which should take place before next May.