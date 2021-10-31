The International Boat Show brings big business to Fort Lauderdale – CBS Miami

FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) For the 62nd year, the annual Fort Lauderdale International Ship Exhibition is back.

It gives us the opportunity to interact with our customers and hopefully with new potential customers who feel relaxed and able to come to an event, says Roger Moore, CEO of Nautical Ventures. We are exhibiting a variety of different water sports, toys, products that we sell to yachts or people who just enjoy being on the water.

He says the pandemic gave the maritime industry a sudden boost this past year and a half.

Throughout the pandemic, people have seen water sports and boats as their family’s PPE and an opportunity to have fun and be away from the crowds, Moore explains. So, surprisingly, we have had very good business.

According to organizers, the international shipping exhibition has a nationwide economic impact of $ 1.3 billion. The demand for sailing products, organizers say, is at an all-time high. According to the National Association of Marine Manufacturers, more than 310,000 new motorboats were sold last year. These figures have not been seen since the 2008 recession.

I’m a boat captain from Jacksonville and I thought I would check it out, says Chase Hawkinson, who was on the show for the first time. Go down and see what it was all about.

Many people are coming up with nice things we have not been able to see before, says Javier Rodriguez, who was also present.

The Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show offers both the most seasoned sailors and newcomers the opportunity to see the latest and greatest in the market.

The show runs through Sunday, October 31 from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.