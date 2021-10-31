G20 leaders agree on 1.5 degree climate target





The leaders of the Group of 20 sent a symbolic message on Sunday when one of the most important climate conferences began, vowing to continue efforts to keep the average global temperature rise to 1.5 degrees Celsius by the end of this century. While mentioning the number, seen as a critical threshold for limiting the more severe effects of climate change, is a step forward, leaders did not say how their countries would reduce their emissions more aggressively to achieve this purpose. We remain committed to the goal of the Paris Agreement to keep the global average temperature rise below 2C and to pursue efforts to limit it to 1.5C above pre-industrial levels, also as a means of enabling the 2030 Agenda to be met. said the leaders. in a statement. Saying they look forward to a successful climate conference, the leaders said: We understand that the impacts of climate change at 1.5C are much lower than at 2C.

Moreover, G20 leaders pledged to end public funding for coal-fired power plants in countries outside their own country. As symbolic as the 1.5-degree commitment was, it was not unimportant, Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi noted. Now, for the first time, all g20 countries are acknowledging the scientific merit of the 1.5-point goal, he said. The scientific consensus is that if the average global temperature rises by 1.5 degrees Celsius to 2.7 degrees Fahrenheit, this will significantly increase the likelihood of much worse climate catastrophes that could exacerbate hunger, disease, and conflict. This consensus came in a historic report several years after the Paris Agreement was reached in 2015, which had set the target well below 2 degrees Celsius. The language of the statement sends an important signal to the United Nations-led international climate summit that began in Glasgow on Sunday. Its host, Britain and the United States have made the goal 1.5 degrees as a rally call. The G20 nations make up the vast majority of local greenhouse gas emissions that warm the planet and they hold the key to averting the worst consequences of global warming.

Keeping the 1.5 C temperature within reach, leaders said in their statement Sunday, will require meaningful and effective action and commitment from all countries, taking different approaches, through the development of clear national paths that align long-term ambitions with short-term and medium-term ones. -long-term goals, and with international cooperation and support, including finance and technology, sustainable and responsible consumption and production as critical enablers, in the context of sustainable development. At the moment, however, reaching a limit of 1.5 degrees is a very ambitious goal. Even if all countries achieve the goals they set for themselves in the Paris Agreement, average global temperatures are on track to rise by 2.7 degrees Celsius by the end of the century. Achieving the target would require major polluting countries to strengthen those targets, or Designated National Contributions, as they are known, by committing to reducing emissions much faster by now by 2030. Leaders committed themselves to taking further action this decade and updating their plans as needed.

