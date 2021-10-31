Tokyo train fire: A man with a knife set fire to a train in Tokyo, injuring at least 8 – reported





The incident happened, authorities say, around 20:00 (07:00 ET) on a train on the Keio Railway, NHK reported.

The train was operating near Kokuryo station, in the town of Chofu, west of Tokyo.

It is also reported that the suspect had distributed liquids in the train car, which he then set on fire.

At least eight people were injured, NHK reported, citing police. One of the victims, a man in his 60s, was seriously injured and unconscious, the broadcaster added.

Police said a man in his 20s, who was holding a knife, has been arrested, according to NHK. The train operator said in a Twitter post that the operation of the train was stopped due to the incident. While violent crime is rare in Japan, there have been a host of violent knife attacks by attackers unknown to the victims. In August, 10 passengers on a train in Tokyo were stabbed by a man, according to the Tokyo Fire Department. The suspect was later handed over to a convenience store, NHK reported at the time. Tokyo Metropolitan Police said the man confessed that he “just wanted to kill any woman who seemed happy, anyone,” NHK reported. In 2019, two people, including an 11-year-old girl, were killed and 17 other children injured in a knife attack in the city of Kawasaki, about 13 miles (21 kilometers) from Tokyo. In 2016, 19 people were killed in an attack on a home for the disabled – the deadliest mass murder in Japan since the end of World War II. And in June 2008, a man in a light truck collided with a crowd in Tokyo’s popular Akihabara neighborhood and then jumped out of the vehicle and started stabbing pedestrians, killing seven people. Japan, considered one of the safest countries in the world, strictly regulates weapons. It is illegal for people to carry in public a pocket knife, craft knife, hunting knife or cutting box, according to the US State Department.

CNN’s Yoko Wakatsuki and Miki Lendon contributed to the report.

