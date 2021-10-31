Additional support for COVID-19 located in parts of East England

Following the recent review of coronavirus (COVID-19) data, additional support will be deployed from 1 November in Cambridgeshire, Peterborough and Suffolk, in response to the high rate of COVID-19 cases in the area.

The decision was made in partnership with local authorities and is based on the latest data and local knowledge. Additional targeted support will be provided.

The package includes options for:

targeted support to maximize vaccine uptake and testing

additional testing in these target areas

further assistance for local public health campaigns

additional temporary measures in educational settings

This additional support will be in effect for 5 weeks from 1 November to allow targeted local action. Students will return to school next week as planned.

Locals are required to be vigilant and follow national guidelines, including vaccinations, wearing face masks in crowded areas such as public transportation, meeting outside where possible, allowing fresh air into homes or public spaces. other closed.

Chief Executive Officer of the Health Insurance Agency of the United Kingdom ( UKHSA Jenny Harries said:

Even though we are back to a more familiar lifestyle, it is important that we all continue to play our part in controlling the spread of the virus, especially as we move through the winter. Everyone, especially in Cambridgeshire, Peterborough and Suffolk, can take simple steps to protect themselves by getting vaccinated, wearing face masks in crowded places, leaving fresh air when mixed indoors, and washing hands regularly. Vaccination is the best way we can protect ourselves from getting COVID-19. I encourage all those who have the right to report for their stroke as soon as possible, whether it be a first, second or booster dose.