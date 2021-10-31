“Urgency” needed by G20 for more ambitious climate action, says Trudeau – National

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said the G20 needs a sense of “urgency” to address the growing threat of climate change on Sunday, as the leaders’ summit began its second day with a session on climate action.

“Climate change cannot be denied,” he said on Twitter. “And climate action cannot be delayed. “Working together with our partners, we must address this global crisis with urgency and ambition.”

But overnight negotiators do not appear to have made much progress in securing the deal to remove coal energy faster or speed up plans to reach zero net emissions.

Italian Prime Minister and G20 host Mario Draghi made a last-ditch effort to urge the leaders of the world’s largest economies to accept the reality of the situation.

“We are faced with a simple choice,” he told leaders at the table. “We can act now, or repent later.”

Repeated attempts for Trudeau and Draghi to have a bilateral meeting in Rome were thwarted by time constraints. Saturday’s scheduled meeting was canceled by Italy because Draghi was far behind. On Sunday the rescheduled meeting initially ignited, then was interrupted because the morning climate session lasted. Another round of reassignment and cancellation took place after Trudeau’s scheduled meeting with Argentine President Alberto Fernandez intervened.

Canada received some positive feedback on its climate policies from German Chancellor Angela Merkel and European Commission President Ursula Von Der Leyen. According to Canadian officials, Merkel told Trudeau that it was bold to introduce a carbon price as an oil-producing country.

















4:53

Von Der Leyen met with Trudeau for a face-to-face discussion Sunday morning at his hotel.

“I want to thank you for being such a strong and committed ally in the fight against climate change,” she told. “I think this is a topic not only today, but also of the century, of maximum importance.

The United Nations reiterated warnings this week that with the current policies promised by the parties to the Paris climate agreement, the Earth will warm by more than 2.7 C by the end of this century.

The Paris Agreement aimed to keep it below 2 C and closer to 1.5 C. The G20 was debating how to reformulate that target to make 1.5 C more critical.

“Scientists tell us that under current policies, the consequences of climate change for the world’s environment and population will be catastrophic,” Draghi said. “The cost of action, however, as high as it may seem, is insignificant compared to the price of inaction.”

The prospect of progress at the two-day summit at the Rome Convention Center faded in the days before the summit when China unveiled its new targets at the United Nations with almost no increase in ambition.

China still plans to continue emitting growth until 2030 and does not agree to move its net zero target above 2060. It was a little more specific about using more renewable energy and planting more trees.

Chinese President Xi Jinping was also not at the table, choosing to send his foreign minister Wang Yi.

















1:54

Canadian Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland said on Saturday that Xi’s absence was not ideal, but would not comment on what impact he thought it might have on climate talks.

“The G20, of course, is most effective when all the G20 leaders are at the table,” she said. “Having said that, I think we also have to accept that the fight against COVID is not over yet and different countries will make different decisions regarding international travel while we are still finishing the fight against COVID.”

Xi was one of five G20 leaders who did not make this trip. The leaders of Russia, Mexico, Brazil and Japan also sent officials and attended only virtually.

But China’s importance to the G20 negotiations on the completion of coal-fired power made Xi’s absence potentially more troublesome. He is also not attending the COP26 summit, which began in Glasgow, Scotland on Sunday.

Trudeau and Draghi had both hoped for a strong and united message on climate from the G20 to bring to the COP. The G20 is not only responsible for 80 percent of global economic output, but also produces about 80 percent of global greenhouse gas emissions.

The final communiqué from the two-day meeting remained unclear regarding the deadline for countries to achieve zero carbon emissions or for them to phase out coal energy.

But Trudeau says the summit still managed to make “significant progress” by acknowledging that countries should aim to keep global warming at 1.5 C.

He says progress has been made even in recognizing that the phasing out of coal and methane use is critical to combating climate change.

Trudeau says the fact that G20 leaders were able to meet in person for the first time in 18 months to focus on the issue was progress in itself.

He is heading from the G20 to Glasgow for the United Nations climate conference, known as COP26, and Trudeau says Canada will continue to work with like-minded partners to achieve more ambitious goals.