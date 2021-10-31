Afghan art flourished for 20 years. Can the new Taliban regime survive?





The day Afghan President Ashraf Ghani fled and handed over the country to the Taliban, Omaid Sharifi was in central Kabul, helping his colleagues paint murals on the walls of the governor’s office. By noon, panicked employees at nearby government buildings were flooding the streets, some jumping in cars, others cycling or running to get home or to the airport. Mr. Sharifi, 36, decided to leave his work unfinished, asking his colleagues to pack their paint tools and go to the office. The Taliban were in control of the country’s capital a few hours later. Mr Sharif stayed at home for a week, until he and his family were evacuated to the UAE on 22 August. Since the Taliban returned to power, hundreds of artists, actors, comedians, singers, musicians and painters have fled Afghanistan, according to estimates provided to The New York Times by some of them. Some have relocated to the United States, France or Germany, while others are waiting in third countries, unsure where they will be allowed to live long-term.

Most left because they feared for their lives; others simply saw no future in the country and were confident that they would not be able to continue practicing their art and feeding their families.

Under the new government, there has been a coordinated campaign to remove works of art from all aspects of life, in an effort to make society more Islamic, the Taliban have said. In doing so, the group is wiping out two decades of craftsmanship that flourished after the fall of its first government in 2001. The Taliban have closed music schools and covered public murals. Radio and television networks have stopped broadcasting songs, as well as music and comedy shows. Production of Afghan films has almost completely stopped. The future of arts and culture looks bleak, said Mr. Sharifi of Virginia, where he and his family have relocated. The Taliban cannot live with art.

It took more than seven years for Gentlemen of Art, the organization led by Mr. Sharifi, to paint approximately 2200 murals, mostly on the walls of the blast, in Kabul and elsewhere in the country, promoting among other issues messages of peace, human rights and gender equality.

But the Taliban labeled those colorful murals as propaganda of the previous government. Less than three months after coming to power, they have covered most of them with white paint and replaced them with religious poetry or pro-Taliban messages. It’s like losing a child. I feel as if a part of my body has been cut off, said Mr. Sharifi. We painted under the scorching sun and during the cold winter. We were threatened with guns, but we continued to paint. The Taliban have not formally imposed any nationwide restrictions on artistic activities. But they have also shown no sign that their government will allow art as a form of free expression in the society they want to lead, and their actions so far predict an uncertain future for thousands of artists. The Taliban believe that art is a path to corruption and vices in society, said Samiullah Nabipour, former dean of Kabul University School of Fine Arts. Mr Nabipour said he lived in fear for two months before he and his family were evacuated last week.

Taliban ideology is against art, he added.

But the Taliban have denied this, saying their government will not oppose art as long as it does not violate Islamic laws. “We will determine the status and position of music and art once the Islamic system is fully formed,” Zabihullah Mujahid, the Taliban’s top spokesman, told The Times. Everything that is forbidden in Islam will be treated according to the teachings of Islam and we will oppose them. Afghan artists fear that the Taliban’s harsh interpretation of Islam means that almost all art forms will be banned, except for calligraphy, religious poetry and certain literature. Mr Mujahid told The Times after the Taliban invasion in August that they considered music banned by Islam, but that they hoped to persuade people not to listen to it instead of forcing it. Even before the Taliban returned to power, life was not easy for Afghan artists. They faced constant harassment, threats, and intimidation from conservative, hardline clerics and their followers, and even from insurgent groups, not to mention the struggle to earn a steady income that endures artists around the world. With the Taliban in power, they still in the country believe their lives as well as their careers are now in danger.

After the fall of Kabul, some artists hid every work they had created or owned. Others were so frightened that they destroyed their paintings, sculptures or musical instruments.

I have deleted all my music and songs from my phone and am trying to stop talking about music, said Habibullah Shabab, a well-known singer from southern Afghanistan who was a contestant on “Afgan Star”, a similar singing show me American Idol. When I’m just listening to my songs, videos and my previous memories, I cry a lot in my heart about where I was before and where I am now, he added. Understand the Taliban invasion of Afghanistan Card 1 of 6 Who are the Taliban? The Taliban rose in 1994 amid unrest following the withdrawal of Soviet forces from Afghanistan in 1989. They used brutal public punishments, including flogging, amputations and mass executions, to enforce their rules. Here is more on the history of their origin and their records as rulers. Who are the Taliban leaders? These are the main leaders of the Taliban, men who have spent years on the run, in hiding, in prison and avoiding American drones. Little is known about them or how they plan to govern, including whether they will be as tolerant as they claim to be. A spokesman told The Timest that the group wanted to forget his past, but that there would be some restrictions. Mr Shabab now runs a vegetable stand to feed his nine-member family.

The Taliban banned music and movies when they ruled the country in the 1990s, severely punishing those caught violating the ban. Other forms of artistic or entertainment activities were also prohibited. They blew up two iconic Buddha statues in central Bamiyan province that had been carved into a mountain in the sixth century and smashed thousands of smaller sculptures. But after their first regime was overthrown by the US-led invasion, art and entertainment saw a dramatic revival, most of which was funded by international donors. Production companies began producing movies and TV series, and a new generation of comedians and singers rose to fame, entertaining millions. Graffiti art, which did not exist in Afghanistan before 2001, flourished in urban areas. Afghan artists criticized the bloody Taliban insurgency. Comedians roasted the militants on television networks, painters expressed their disgust at the way they carried out the attacks, and musicians sang anti-Taliban songs. Now, apparently overnight, the art scene is gone and many fear the new government will punish them for their critical views.

The Taliban pledged greater tolerance and freedom when they entered Kabul in August. But on Saturday, Taliban fighters raided a wedding in eastern Nangarhar and killed three people because of the music, according to witnesses. The Taliban confirmed the attack but convicted the gunmen and said they had been arrested. The artists have not forgotten the long history of such attacks on the Taliban. The roots of art were told when the Taliban came to power in the 1990s, said Roya Sadat, an award-winning Afghan filmmaker.

Ms. Sadat visited the United States for a business trip in May, but she was unable to return to Afghanistan due to deteriorating security. She is working on a screenplay film about the political activities of Afghan women in the 1960s; her initial plan was to shoot her in Afghanistan, but now she is looking for other countries. It is sad to see the future of the country without art and artists, said Ms. Sadat. Whether such artists can continue their work in new places is another open question. Some say they are optimistic they can compete in the markets of their new countries. Mr. Sharifi said he has already registered ArtLords as a charity and limited liability company in Virginia. Ms. Sadat said she was working on films, including a documentary, and directing a show for the Seattle Opera. Many artists continue to work on unfinished projects for the organizations that hired them in Afghanistan. Others are sponsored by universities or nonprofits to participate in short-term programs, only to keep them out of safe places. But what awaits them after the completion of these projects is not known.

Mr. I have no idea what to do or what might happen after 10 months, he said. I’m really worried about that.

Ruhullah Khapalwak and Sami Sahak contributed to the report.

