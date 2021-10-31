G-20 Leadership Needed to Manage Climate Crisis: PM Lee, Politics News & Top Stories

ROME – Climate change and sustainability were the focus of the G20 talks on Sunday (October 31st), in which Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong vowed that Singapore is committed to doing its part on these issues.

The climate crisis remains “the existential challenge of our time” and the leadership of the G-20 is much needed at this crucial time, he said.

Mr Lee added that he was happy to hear that sustainability will continue to be a top priority under Indonesia’s grouping next year.

This year’s G-20 summit, which brings together leaders of the world’s 20 largest economies and invited guests, has been hosted by Italy, which will hand over the rotating presidency to Indonesia next year.

The summit – which focuses on the theme of people, the planet and prosperity – will close on Sunday, joining the start of the United Nations Climate Change Conference, or COP26, in Glasgow, which will be attended by many leaders.

“It’s time for COP26 to start today,” said Mr. Lee.

“Whether it’s heat waves, rising sea levels, heavy rainfall or flooding – as a small island nation, Singapore is vulnerable.”

In his speech, Lee suggested three ways the climate crisis could be avoided.

First, countries must urgently use technology that will smooth the transition to a low-carbon future, making emission reductions more affordable and sustainable in the long run.

Singapore is doing this by quadrupling its solar energy production between 2020 and 2025, he said.

It is also studying and investing in advanced low carbon solutions, such as carbon capture, utilization and storage technologies, as well as the use of hydrogen.

Next, the world needs to grow sustainable finances.

It will become increasingly important for Asia and other emerging economies to unblock private funding, he added.

“To this end, we need to implement a sustainable set of global standards for intelligence and reporting. We need to develop compatible taxonomies for green and transition activities and improve the quality, availability and accessibility of data.”

As an international financial hub, Singapore is committed to supporting the development of sustainable financial capabilities. It will also mobilize private capital through innovative solutions and catalyze climate-related investment strategies.

Finally, the world needs stronger international cooperation on sustainability initiatives.

“There is a lot of room to unlock great and mutually beneficial economic opportunities as we push for decarbonisation and sustainability,” Mr Lee said.

For example, the Republic is working to set up regional energy networks with its neighbors. He noted that the Laos PDR-Thailand-Malaysia-Singapore Energy Integration Project will facilitate cross-border energy trade within the region.

At the international level, countries also need to work together to address challenges in carbon credit markets, improve their environmental integrity, and increase green opportunities.

They also need to manage the potential cross-border impacts of carbon prices and appropriate measures taken by individual countries, he added.

Prime Minister Lee addressed the topic of sustainable development in a special session Sunday afternoon.

The pandemic has made it even more difficult for the world to make progress towards the UN sustainable development goals, he noted.

“We need to mobilize collective action to achieve sustainable development for all in a balanced and integrated way,” Mr Lee said.

To this end, equal emphasis should be placed on economic development, environmental protection and social inclusion – the three pillars of the UN Sustainable Development Agenda.

But two other areas deserve equal attention, he added. These are education – to which countries must continue to improve access – and digital sharing.

“The pandemic has underscored the importance of digitalisation, but it has also widened the gap between ‘rich’ and ‘unpaid’ digital,” Mr Lee said.

“For recovery to be sustainable, we need to empower people and improve lives through innovation and digital technologies.”

Singapore has worked with international organizations and G-20 members to help build capacity for sustainable development in developing countries, he added. “We will continue to do this.”