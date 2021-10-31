International
India, UK will launch global solar grid project at COP26
The project, known as the “Green Grids Initiative”, is being initiated by the International Solar Alliance, which was launched by India and France at the 2015 Paris climate conference to promote solar energy. The UK and India agreed to join forces in the initiative in May this year.
Although solar energy is becoming cheaper than the dirtiest alternatives, countries cannot rely on it overnight and must turn to fossil fuels that produce greenhouse gases that heat the earth. This is especially the case in countries like India, where the demand for power is growing.
The new project is based on the idea that the sun is always shining in one part of the world, and the project aims to create a global network that will transfer solar power from one country to another, said Ajay Mathur, general director of the International Solar Alliance.
“For example, when it is dark in East Asia, it is still light in India … If there was a cable between India and East Asia, that solar electricity could be provided in East Asia,” he said.
The idea of a network that includes regions is not new, but this is the first attempt to create a global network. Some experts see the project as India’s opposition to China’s Comprehensive Infrastructure and Road Infrastructure Initiative.
Mathur said estimates showed that in the next three years, solar energy will become as cheap as energy from fossil fuels, which will make it easier to build new solar power plants and storage facilities. But even then it will require countries with different priorities to reach complex agreements.
The project aims to start with a “coalition of volunteers”, such as two countries that would mutually benefit from the transfer of solar energy, he said. Next, these countries must decide how they want the liaison to work and what rules will govern it.
“The number of ready-made seats will continue to increase over time as lower costs and security become higher,” he said.
Mathur said investors need to make sure their investment is secure and that they can get a positive return, while also ensuring that the cost of electricity produced will be affordable.
The International Solar Alliance hoped to enter into an agreement with a new group called the Global Energy Alliance, which includes philanthropic and multilateral organizations such as the World Bank, to create a $ 10 billion fund for the project and help mitigate risks, he said.
“So we create projects, we take them and they help … they make those projects safe enough to attract investment from international organizations,” he said.
Another potential challenge is whether the road between the two countries is impassable, for example if the countries are not sustainable. In other cases, a longer cable or a cable going down the ocean will be required. Each of these factors can significantly increase costs.
Even with a “quite aggressive” timeline, Mathur said the first projects connecting different regional networks would “take another year”, as countries must first be convinced of the concept and then work together to determine how better to develop interconnection.
