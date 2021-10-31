Shares next week: Why investors should pay attention to COP26 climate talks





Here is just one: Experts are warning that the climate crisis could trigger the next financial meltdown.

“The climate crisis is slow to develop, but it is potentially catastrophic,” said Tobias Adrian, a senior official at the International Monetary Fund. told CNN Business earlier this year, noting that global warming could “absolutely” also ignite a financial crisis.

Earlier this month, the U.S. Financial Stability Oversight Board highlighted climate change “as a growing and growing threat to U.S. financial stability.” for the first time

Its breakdown: It is no secret that extreme weather events associated with higher temperatures are already imposing significant economic costs. But the problem is ready to worsen only in the coming years. Companies may see their assets destroyed or left with a declining or worthless portfolio as government policies change, as do the attitudes of investors and consumers.

It is a debate that is already being played out throughout the oil industry. Currently, there is a demand for nearly 100 million barrels of oil per day. But to limit warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius and avoid the worst effects of the climate crisis, the United Nations and partner scientists have warned that the world must stop "immediately and steeply" producing fossil fuels. If production is limited and demand falls as money is poured into renewable energy sources, what about the value of the large firm network and infrastructure dedicated to pumping oil from the ground? Investments in this sector have begun to favor short-term projects, due to uncertainty about the future. "People are trying to get their money earlier, so long-term relocation becomes less risky for them," Nikos Tsafos, an energy and geopolitics expert at the Center for Strategic and International Studies, told me. "They're not betting 10, 20-year-olds." However, there is growing concern that investors may not be aware of how much of a company's balance sheet is sensitive to the climate crisis, prompting a push for greater discoveries. See here: Over 70% of some of the world's leading corporate issuers have not discovered the effects of climate risk on the 2020 financial statements, according to an analysis by Carbon Tracker, a London-based research institute. "Without this information, there is little chance of knowing the degree of venture capital, or whether funds are being allocated to volatile businesses," said Barbara Davidson, lead author of the report. Government of the United Kingdom said last week that it plans to be the first major economy to legally require corporations to report climate-related risks and opportunities. The proposed legislation will apply to many of the largest companies listed on the London Stock Exchange, banks and insurers, as well as private companies with more than 500 employees and 500 million ($ 690 million) in sales. Look at this space: Business lobbyists from around the world are calling on negotiators at COP26 to discuss a way to simplify disclosures so companies can work within a sustainable framework. "Almost all of our members run companies that have operations worldwide," the groups said in a statement last week. "We support better alignment of climate change detection standards, developed with data from industry, investors and standard setters." Is the Fed finally ready to pull the trigger? Inflation is rising at the fastest pace in three decades and shows no sign of easing any time soon. Enter the Federal Reserve, which may have been ready to make a move after months of stressing that it did not want to drop the gun. Most recent: The Fed's favorite measure of inflation in the US, the Personal Consumption Expenditure Price Index, showed on Friday that inflation rose by 4.4% year-on-year through September, its biggest jump since 1991. Excluding food and energy costs, prices rose by 3.6%. That could strengthen the Fed's resolve to act at its meeting this week. Investors are betting that after months of speculation, the Federal Reserve will begin resuming bond purchases aimed at helping the economy during the pandemic. They expect asset purchases to be reduced by $ 15 billion each month, with the process of completion completion by June. "A [Wednesday] The announcement of the cut seems an inaccurate conclusion, "ING strategists including James Knightley, the bank's chief international economist, said in a recent note to clients. The big debate is now over when the Fed can start raising interest rates. "The next few months are critical to assess whether the high inflation figures we have seen are transient," Fed Governor Christopher Waller said earlier in October. "If monthly inflation indicators continue to be high for the remainder of this year, a more aggressive policy response than just a reduction can be guaranteed in 2022." According to CME Group FedWatch tool . This increases to more than two-thirds in June. Not so long ago, the consensus was that rate hikes would not start until 2023.

