G20 agrees on key climate goals around global warming, coal financing, but lacks strong commitments





But the final communiqué had no strong promises and failed to set an end date for the current use of coal. It made no commitment to improving issues such as climate financing, paving the way for tough negotiations at the COP26 summit in Glasgow, which begins diligently Monday.

In the final statement, the world’s 20 largest economies said they would “accelerate our actions” to reach zero net emissions by or around the middle of the century. Leaders for the first time formally acknowledged that its members’ emission reduction plans, known as National Defined Contributions (NDCs), needed to be strengthened during this decade to put them on track to zero to zero. the year 2050.

They said they acknowledged that “G20 members can make a significant contribution to reducing global greenhouse gas emissions” and vowed to “take further action this decade” to increase “where necessary” their emission reduction promises. for the year 2030.

The current contributions of some countries do not put them on track to achieve their net zero targets for the middle of the century, some analyzes have shown. Scientists say the world needs to halve emissions over this decade to have any chance of reaching net zero by 2050 and improve global warming to around 1.5 degrees Celsius.

“We acknowledge that the effects of climate change at 1.5C are much lower than at 2C,” the statement said. “Keeping the temperature 1.5 C within possibilities will require meaningful and effective action and commitment from all countries, taking into account different approaches, through the development of clear national paths that align long-term ambitions with short- and medium-term goals, and international cooperation.” and support, including finance and technology, sustainable and responsible consumption and production as critical enablers, in the context of sustainable development. The G20 agreement reaffirmed the commitment of rich countries to transfer $ 100 billion a year in climate financing to the Global South, an existing agreement that has not been met. A recent report from the COP26 presidency showed that the world would not meet this target by 2023. It will also agree to mobilize money from financial institutions, especially development banks, to fill the gap and fund a recovery. global green. Mohamed Adow, director of the Power Shift Africa climate energy research institute, said the message from the G20 was “weak”. “This weak statement from the G20 is what happens when developing countries facing the full force of the climate crisis shut themselves out of the room. The world’s largest economies failed to put climate change at the top of the agenda ahead of COP26 in Glasgow.” , said Adow. China, Russia and Australia are among the opponents of the coal outage It also includes recognizing for the first time the “significant contribution” of methane emissions to climate change and the need to reduce it. The US and EU are leading the Global Methane Oath, which more than 60 countries have signed, agreeing to reduce methane emissions by 30% over this decade. “We recognize that methane emissions represent a significant contribution to climate change and recognize, under national circumstances, that reducing it may be one of the fastest, most feasible and cost-effective ways to limit change. “of the climate and its effects,” the statement said. read. Methane emissions come mainly from infrastructure derived from fossil fuels as well as livestock. Australia has said it will not sign on to the promise. Other major methane emitters, including Indonesia, have signed up. Some major coal producers or consumers showed resistance to climate language in the G20 draft communiqué on decarbonisation, particularly on coal use, Bas Eickhout, a European Union lawmaker close to the talks, told CNN. Japan led a group of countries to the G-7 summit in June to soften the language around decarbonizing energy systems, and the country – along with China, India, Australia and Russia – wants to ensure that the language in the current G20 communiqué is not include strong commitments, said Eikkhout, who is a member of the EU Parliament delegation to the upcoming COP26 talks. Eickhout said Japan was insisting that the communiqué says energy systems should be decarbonised “largely” by the 2030s, rather than making it a clear commitment. It has the support of China and India, the world’s largest coal consumers; Australia, the world’s largest exporter of coal in value; as well as Russia, another major exporter and consumer. Russia was resisting setting a deadline for funding coal projects abroad, a pledge Chinese President Xi Jinping made in September at the UN General Assembly, Eickhout said, but added that Russia was showing room. For compromise.At a press conference at the G20 in Rome, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said there was “quite a large group of nations that are – have similar concerns about this” when asked about a specific language related to coal. “Well, those issues have been resolved, through sherpas and through communications,” he said. “So we’ll see what happens the next day.” This resistance from Australia was especially noticed by Jennifer Morgan, CEO of Greenpeace International. “If the G20 was a dress test for COP26, then world leaders changed their lines,” Morgan said in a statement. “Their communication was weak, without ambition and vision, and they just failed to live up to the moment. Now they move to Glasgow where there is still a chance to seize a historic opportunity, but Australia and Saudi Arabia need to be marginalized. rich people must finally understand that the key to unlocking COP26 is trust. “ CNN has contacted officials in China, Japan, Australia and Russia for comment.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnn.com/2021/10/31/politics/g20-climate-communique/index.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos