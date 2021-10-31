Compensation for indigenous children away from home is not justice, says the AFN chief

Talks starting Monday between indigenous leaders and the federal government over a possible solution to the court-ordered compensation for First Nations children could signal the way to reconciliation, the head of the First Nations Assembly said on Saturday.

RoseAnne Archibald said the talks are scheduled to last until December and indigenous leaders are prepared to meet face-to-face with government representatives.

The federal government announced that it plans to challenge in the Federal Court of Appeals a decision ordering Ottawa to pay compensation to First Nations children displaced from their homes, but also said the parties have agreed to work toward a resolution by December. .

“We are closer than we have been before,” Archibald said.

“So this is an important part of why the AFN executive committee, which is all the regional chiefs across Canada, has agreed to enter into these intensive negotiations to see if we can reach a solution that is right.”

In 2016, the Canadian Court of Human Rights found that Ottawa discriminated against First Nations children by knowingly underfunding children and family services for those living in reserve.

In a joint statement Friday after the appeal was filed, Indigenous Services Minister Patty Hajdu, Crown and Indigenous Relations Minister Marc Miller and Justice Minister David Lametti said the parties “agreed to adjourn the trial” for the court ruling. .

Archibald said she could not discuss in-depth details of the close talks, but backed the human rights court’s statement that the children were entitled to $ 40,000 in federal compensation.

The court said every First Nations child, along with their parents or grandparents, who were separated because of this chronic underfunding, were entitled to receive $ 40,000 in federal compensation, which was the maximum amount they could give.

It is estimated that about 54,000 children and their families can qualify, which means that Ottawa may be online to pay more than $ 2 billion.

Archibald said any federal compensation paid to indigenous children displaced from their homes would be a recognition of the damages caused, but does not remedy the damage caused in the process.

She said compensation does not equate to justice.

But the national chief said a compensation solution would signal that the government is on track to that end, as well as end discrimination against First Nations children.

“Compensation is a legal recognition that you have been harmed and that you deserve to be compensated for that harm,” Archibald said. “If we can reach a solution, it will signal that we are on the right track.”

Archibald, elected national chief in July, said she has a “reasonable and fair” expectation that the federal government and the indigenous nations will walk together toward reconciliation.

“That healing path forward together will be based on concrete actions, rather than discussions and words,” she said.

Indigenous groups have been highly critical of the federal government’s decision to appeal, with some welcoming the settlement talks while others called it a stalled tactic.

“Our Children of the First Nations are our most important and valuable resource,” Chief Bobby Cameron said in a statement from the Saskatchewan Federation of Indigenous Sovereign Nations.

“This federal government has taken them from their homes and communities and then dragged them through years of litigation and courts,” he said. “Enough is enough.”

The Governing Council of the First Nations of BC, which represents the political wing of the province’s three main indigenous organizations, said in a statement that the government must fulfill its obligations to children.

“Nothing changes if nothing changes, and we demand that this government put its money where it has its mouth,” said Grand Chief Stewart Phillip, of the Union of Heads of India BC. “Stop fighting with the children of the First Nations in court, protect our rights, and take action that supports meaningful and real reconciliation.”