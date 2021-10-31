‘Ambitious’ but ‘pragmatic’: OECD leader defends global tax deal after G20 approval





The head of an organization representing some of the world’s richest countries says a new global tax deal represents an ambitious but pragmatic approach to getting multinational corporations to pay their fair share, defending themselves against criticism that it does not go far enough. “In the end, people will have their views, but this is a massive and historically important reform that will make our international tax arrangements fairer and work better in a digitalized and globalized world economy. , “Mathias Cormann, Secretary General of the Organization for Economics. Cooperation and Development, he said in an interview SundayRosemary Barton Live. G20 member states backed the global tax deal at a summit in Rome on Saturday. The agreement, which was agreed in principle by 136 countries earlier this month, includes changes to allow countries to tax the profits of multinational companies even when those companies do not have a physical presence in their countries, as well as a minimum rate. corporate tax rate of 15 percent. . But the deal has been criticized, in Canada and elsewhere, for not going so far as to deter multinational corporations. Oxfam International called the deal a “mockery of justice” because of exceptions that may protect some revenue and that are phased out over a 10-year period. Cormann backed away from those criticisms on Sunday, saying the world was supposed to be “ambitious, but you also have to be pragmatic.” FRIEND | The head of the OECD discusses the global tax agreement, the fight against climate change: G20 leaders approve 15% of global corporate tax minimum OECD Secretary-General Mathias Cormann joins CBC chief political correspondent Rosemary Barton to discuss a global corporate tax as G20 leaders formally approve the plan in Rome. The plan would set a minimum tax rate of 15 percent and require digital giants like Amazon and Google to pay profit taxes in countries where they make money. 5:45 “You know, we could have aimed for that, that and whatever, and not have a result,” Cormann told CBC chief political correspondent Rosemary Barton. “No one is helped by having conversations for another 10 years that ultimately do not lead to a result.” The group aims to implement 2023 Cormann said the deal would reallocate the right to tax about $ 125 billion in profits, while the corporate minimum tax is expected to bring in $ 150 billion from multinational corporations. Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland, who strongly pushed for the deal, told CBC’sHouseEarlier in October, based on a preliminary analysis, the federal government expected Canada to receive about $ 4.5 billion in additional revenue if the deal went into effect. Cormann is facing a tight deadline to implement the two pillars of the global agreement. He said he is looking to finalize the details by next March, in order to take effect in 2023. The minimum corporate tax agreement should be implemented by individual legislation in each signatory country, but Cormann said his group was working on model legislation with the aim of making it available next month and the pillar in effect in 2023 as well. The deal is expected to face some resistance in the United States, where Republican senators may slow down or block changes to the tax treaties required to implement the deal. US tech companies like Google and Facebook are some of those corporations targeted by the deal. You can watch the full episodes of Rosemary Barton Live CBC Gem, CBC broadcast service.

